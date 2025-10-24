Three Offensive Stars Iowa State Clones Must Contain Against BYU Cougars
The Iowa State Cyclones are nearly ready for their Week 9 matchup against the BYU Cougars, and there are going to be some key players that they should be focused on.
This is going to be a critical game for the program going forward. With a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 record in the conference, the Cyclones need this win in the worst way. A three-game losing streak would essentially end their season, and this will be an opportunity for the team to prove what they are made of.
The Cougars are coming into the game with an undefeated 7-0 record and one of the best rushing attacks in the conference. However, Iowa State is a slight favorite despite this. This should be a great game and will have some significant implications on the conference going forward. Here are three offensive players that the Cyclones will have to keep an eye on.
Chase Roberts
The Cougars might not be known for their prolific passing attack, but they do have a talented wide receiver in Roberts. So far this year, he has totaled 24 receptions, 463 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
With an 85-yard catch on his resume this year, the talented receiver is a big-play threat for the BYU offense. Due to the secondary having a lot of question marks for the Cyclones, they must beware of Roberts and his ability to stretch the field.
LJ Martin
The bruising junior running back is going to be a player to keep an eye on for the Iowa State defense, and they will surely be seeing a lot of him in this one. So far in 2025, Martin has totaled 774 rushing yards and four rushing scores.
As one of the best running backs in the conference, the Cyclones’ defense is going to have their hands full with Martin. With the talented running back averaging 6.1 yards per carry, Iowa State will have to be hopeful that its star defensive lineman, Domonique Orange, will be in the lineup.
Bear Bachmeier
It isn’t very common that a freshman quarterback can come in and play as well as Bechmeier has done this year for BYU. The talented dual-threat signal caller has been one of the most productive players in the Big 12.
Through the air he has totaled 1,386 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, his ability to run the football without fear is very impressive and a main reason why he has eight rushing scores so far. The Cyclones have played a number of dual-threat quarterbacks this year, but Bachmeier will be a challenging task to stop.