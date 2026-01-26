Iowa State Cyclones Hoping Quantity Approach Helps Replace Departed Stars

The Iowa State Cyclones football team underwent one of the biggest overhauls in the country this offseason.

With Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, it marked the end of an era. He was at the helm for 10 seasons and has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars.

Like Campbell, so many players on the team decided to leave Ames and enter the transfer portal. More than 50 sought opportunities elsewhere around the country, including 16 staters, which was the most in the nation.

Replacing that kind of talent will be a tall task for Rogers and his new staff. Especially because so many players were so impactful during their time with the Cyclones, resulting in them being highly ranked in the portal.

Iowa State had four of best players in transfer portal this cycle

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa State didn’t land any top 50 players in the transfer portal, per Max Olson of ESPN’s rankings, but they did lose quite a few.

Four former Cyclones who decided to leave the program amid the coaching change landed inside the top 50: quarterback Rocco Becht, cornerback Jontez Williams, tight end Benjamin Brahmer and safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Becht, who was No. 18 in the rankings, followed Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser to Penn State. Brahmer, who was No. 43 and Neal, who landed at No. 44, both ended up with the Nittany Lions as well.

Williams, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats, will be spending his final collegiate campaign with the USC Trojans.

Penn State landed major upgrades in transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr.(31) runs with the ball after a interception against Kansas during the fourth quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Replacing players who are that talented will be no small task. Becht was a three-year starter with the Cyclones and there isn’t a Power 4 quarterback who will be returning to college football with more experience than him.

Campbell navigating life in the Big Ten is much easier now that he has his trusted signal caller leading the offense again. Having a reliable weapon, such as Brahmer, to rely on certainly helps as well.

Of course, he is far from the only former Iowa State skill position player to make the move to Penn State. Running back Carson Hansen, wide receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen and tight end Gabe Burkle are also in College Station.

There wasn’t a single Washington State player in the top 50 for Rogers to bring along to Ames with him. But he did bring plenty of players he is familiar with to fill out the roster in his first year leading the program.

More Iowa State Football News: