Iowa State Cyclones Former Star Safety Heading to Penn State in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones had to be prepared for major roster upheaval when their coaching change was announced. After 10 years at the helm, Matt Campbell was moving on to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being replaced in Ames by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars.

As a result of the coaching change, there have been a lot of changes. A new staff has been put in place, and there aren’t going to be many familiar faces taking the field in 2026 with so many players entering the transfer portal.

Iowa State had more than 50 players from its roster on the portal, which was the most in college football. Unsurprisingly, some of those players are going to be continuing their careers with Campbell at Penn State.

The latest player to announce their commitment to the Nittany Lions is star safety Marcus Neal Jr. As reported by Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3Sports, he is following his head coach to College Station. Penn State was the only school that he visited after the transfer portal opened.

Marcus Neal Jr. committed to Penn State

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) is forced out of bounds by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. (31) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neal was one of the best players available on the transfer portal. He received an overall rating of 91.74 on Rivals, making him a four-star player. The No. 5-ranked player at his position in the transfer portal, he was the No. 69 overall player available.

The talented safety will have two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in 2024 and stepped into an expanded role defensively this past fall.

Neal played in all 12 games for the team in 2025, recording a team-high 77 total tackles, tied with linebacker Kooper Ebel. His 11 tackles for loss were the most on the squad, and he added one sack, two interceptions, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to round out his stat line.

NEW: Iowa State transfer DB Marcus Neal has committed to Penn State, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/0SmqHRZRK2 pic.twitter.com/kX6Dus5Gxf — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

That is a major addition to the Nittany Lions’ secondary, with Campbell revamping the roster as James Franklin’s replacement. He is the third former Cyclone player to follow the former Iowa State head coach, joining tight end Benjamin Brahmer and offensive lineman Will Tompkins.

More than likely, he won’t be the last. Quarterback Rocco Becht is expected to visit Penn State in the near future. Wide receiver Karon Brookins was there for a visit this weekend as well.

There are going to be a lot of familiar faces to Cyclones fans on the sidelines and field at Nittany Lions games in 2026.

