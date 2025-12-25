Iowa State Cyclones Lose All-Big 12 Playmaker To Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have lost a staggering amount of talent from their 2025 roster to the 2026 NFL Draft and transfer portal. When counting the players in the Class of 2026 who decommitted from the program, it certainly looks as if new head coach Jimmy Rogers is going to be starting over essentially from scratch with this team.

The former Washington State Cougars head coach knows a thing or two about starting fresh. There were 75 new players on their roster for the 2025 campaign, and they made things work, putting together a dominant defensive unit to win seven games, including the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl over the Utah State Aggies.

Rogers and his staff are going to have a ton of work to do restocking the roster with talented players. Every unit has suffered an insane amount of departures, with stars on both sides of the ball leaving the program.

Offensively, the hits kept coming on Christmas Eve. That night, star tight end Benjamin Brahmer announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Nov 22, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game with the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

With one year of eligibility remaining, he has decided to use it at a different school. It would come as no surprise if he pursued the opportunity to follow Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, like several recruits in the Class of 2026 have done, and multiple teammates are expected to do.

This is a massive blow for the Cyclones' offense. Brahmer was a key contributor to the team in every facet on that side of the ball, doing his part as a blocker in the running game and excelling as a pass catcher.

He was Rocco Becht’s favorite target, catching a team-high 37 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns. The yardage was third on the team and the touchdowns led the squad, en route to a spot on the All-Big 12 Team.

Thank you AMES pic.twitter.com/xgZk0VaYoL — Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) December 24, 2025

With Brahmer’s decision, wide receiver Chase Sowell is the only player who was in the top six of receptions and receiving yards who has not announced their intentions to test the transfer portal.

Listed at an imposing 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, he is a fit for virtually any offense. Plenty of Power Conference programs are going to come calling, given the impact he can make in the run and passing games.

He finishes his Iowa State career with 75 receptions for 977 yards and nine touchdowns in 33 games played. Whoever is fortunate enough to secure his commitment is getting an incredibly talented player who has NFL potential.

