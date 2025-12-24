Iowa State Cyclones Depth Taking More Hits With Transfer Portal Announcements

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that there would be some defections from the roster when it was announced that Matt Campbell was heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions and was being replaced by Jimmy Rogers.

However, the hits keep coming in reference to players leaving the program. Not only did their 22-player Class of 2026 virtually disappear, but the depth on their roster is diminishing by the day, with players leaving.

There are players who are entering the 2026 NFL Draft, such as defensive tackle Domonique Orange and punter Tyler Perkins, who have to be replaced. In addition, 16 Cyclones and counting are now in the transfer portal.

The most recent defections are mostly in the trenches. Long snapper Drew Clausen will be moving on, announcing that he is entering the transfer portal. He has held that position with Iowa State for the last two years and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State's depth decimated by transfer portal announcements

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

A graduate transfer, he will be spending his last year as a collegiate football player elsewhere. Playing for the Cyclones was a dream come true for him, but he is ready for the next chapter of his career.

Joining him on the transfer portal is offensive lineman Deylin Hasert. There were sizable expectations on him coming into the 2025 campaign, now that he was another year removed from the Achilles injury that robbed him of the 2023 season.

Disappointingly, nothing went as planned. He didn’t get on the field for a single snap this past fall with injuries derailing him once again. His career with Iowa State was 35 snaps played in 2024 across three games.

Another offensive lineman who will no longer be with the Cyclones is Sione Perkins. He was a member of the Class of 2025, a late addition as a three-star recruit.

A redshirt is likely coming for him after not appearing in a game during his first year as a collegiate player. He should have four years of eligibility left regardless of where he decides to continue his career.

A secondary that has been crushed by transfer portal departures has suffered another blow. Cameron Smith, who played a key role as a reserve, is going to be exploring his options as well.

The defensive backfield suffered from a lot of injuries in 2025, leading to Smith playing in 10 games and being on the field for 98 snaps, recording seven tackles and one sack. In his career with Iowa State, he played in 25 games with 189 snaps.

Rogers and his staff could face a similar situation to the one they encountered with the Washington State Cougars this past year. 75 new players were on the roster, and it feels as if the Cyclones are trending toward that with how many players have announced they will be entering the transfer portal.

More Iowa State Football News: