Iowa State Cyclones Lose Depth As Linebacker Announces He Is Entering Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones' depth has taken a massive hit with the coaching change the program is undergoing. After 10 years, Matt Campbell decided it was time for a change, accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, whom the Cyclones hired away from the Washington State Cougars. There will be some pressure to continue building upon the great success that Campbell had in Ames.

For Rogers to achieve that level of success, he has his work cut out for him when it comes to the roster. Year 1 for a new regime will present a lot of challenges in the current landscape of college football.

There is already a lot of player movement in the age of NIL. When a coaching change occurs, even more players are likely to seek new opportunities, and that is exactly what is happening with Iowa State.

Danny Inglis entering transfer portal

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Their depth is being diminished at several positions on the roster. Now, the second level of their defense at linebacker is taking a hit.

Danny Inglis has announced that he is entering the transfer portal. A rising redshirt freshman, he is going to have three years of eligibility remaining to play collegiately. He was a member of the Class of 2024, but didn’t appear in a game that season.

Iowa State LB Danny Inglis is entering the transfer portal. https://t.co/rj4CvEKHbd — Jackson Pence (@JacksonLPence) December 22, 2025

One appearance was made in 2025, with Inglis getting into the game against the South Dakota Coyotes. A 55-7 blowout victory for the Cyclones, he recorded his first, and to date, only tackle thus far in his career in that matchup.

It will be interesting to see how his recruitment goes on the transfer portal with so little tape and collegiate experience during his two years in Ames. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, also receiving offers from the Ball State Cardinals, Central Michigan Chippewas and Youngstown State Penguins.

All eyes will be on Penn State as a potential destination, as is the case with every former Iowa State player who enters the portal. Several players are likely going to try to follow Campbell to the Nittany Lions, just as a few recruits from the Class of 2026 have already done.

Inglis is the first linebacker to announce that he is entering the portal, but a lot of talent from the 2025 roster is going to be evaluating other options. Quarterback Rocco Becht, cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Quentin Taylor Jr. and defensive backs Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Jeremiah Cooper have all announced intentions to enter the portal already.

