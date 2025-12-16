Former Iowa State CB Quentin Taylor Jr. Drawing Major Interest in Transfer Portal
The last few weeks have been hectic for the Iowa State Cyclones, who have undergone some major changes.
With Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions and Jimmy Rogers being hired as his replacement, there has been a lot of turnover on the roster and in the Class of 2026.
The first player who announced that they would be entering the transfer portal was cornerback Quentin Taylor Jr. A redshirt freshman, he will have three years of eligibility remaining to play at his next school.
Where will he be taking his talents? There is no shortage of suitors, according to Pete Nakos of On3. He shared, via Taylor’s representatives, The Business of Athletes, that Power Four programs are lining up to bring him aboard.
Quentin Taylor Jr. drawing major Power Four interest
11 teams are interested in the standout cornerback, including two teams that are vying for the national championship in the College Football Playoff: the Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Virginia Cavaliers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Northwestern Wildcats, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Cincinnati Bearcats and Minnesota Golden Gophers are the others.
Taylor was thrust into a larger-than-anticipated role during the 2025 season because of injuries. When Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, the team’s top two cornerbacks, both went down with season-ending knee injuries, it was Taylor and Tre Bell elevated into starting roles.
The six-foot, 205-pound cornerback responded incredibly well. He turned out to be one of the team’s most consistent performers defensively, tying for the team lead with five passes defended, while recording 27 tackles.
Taylor earned an overall defensive grade of 73.0 over at PFF, which was the sixth-best mark on the team amongst players who took the field for at least 200 defensive snaps. A stellar 74.9 coverage grade was produced as well.
It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks for the talented cornerback. Iowa State could end up playing against him should he choose to stay in the Big 12 and land with Cincinnati.
Somewhat surprisingly, the Penn State Nittany Lions aren’t one of the teams that are being linked to Taylor. He performed well under Campbell and his defensive staff, but early indications are that he will be looking for a fresh start elsewhere with a new coaching staff.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.