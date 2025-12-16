Former Iowa State CB Quentin Taylor Jr. Drawing Major Interest in Transfer Portal

The last few weeks have been hectic for the Iowa State Cyclones, who have undergone some major changes.

With Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions and Jimmy Rogers being hired as his replacement, there has been a lot of turnover on the roster and in the Class of 2026.

The first player who announced that they would be entering the transfer portal was cornerback Quentin Taylor Jr. A redshirt freshman, he will have three years of eligibility remaining to play at his next school.

Where will he be taking his talents? There is no shortage of suitors, according to Pete Nakos of On3. He shared, via Taylor’s representatives, The Business of Athletes, that Power Four programs are lining up to bring him aboard.

Quentin Taylor Jr. drawing major Power Four interest

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Quentin Taylor Jr. (24) knocks out a pass from Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) during the first quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11 teams are interested in the standout cornerback, including two teams that are vying for the national championship in the College Football Playoff: the Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Virginia Cavaliers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Northwestern Wildcats, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Cincinnati Bearcats and Minnesota Golden Gophers are the others.

Taylor was thrust into a larger-than-anticipated role during the 2025 season because of injuries. When Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, the team’s top two cornerbacks, both went down with season-ending knee injuries, it was Taylor and Tre Bell elevated into starting roles.

Iowa State CB Quentin Taylor is already receiving significant P4 interest, including Mississippi State, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Minnesota, among others, per @thebizofathlete.



Taylor posted 27 tackles and a team-high 5 pass breakups in 2025.… pic.twitter.com/4qvxaLyuFl — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 16, 2025

The six-foot, 205-pound cornerback responded incredibly well. He turned out to be one of the team’s most consistent performers defensively, tying for the team lead with five passes defended, while recording 27 tackles.

Taylor earned an overall defensive grade of 73.0 over at PFF, which was the sixth-best mark on the team amongst players who took the field for at least 200 defensive snaps. A stellar 74.9 coverage grade was produced as well.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks for the talented cornerback. Iowa State could end up playing against him should he choose to stay in the Big 12 and land with Cincinnati.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Penn State Nittany Lions aren’t one of the teams that are being linked to Taylor. He performed well under Campbell and his defensive staff, but early indications are that he will be looking for a fresh start elsewhere with a new coaching staff.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: