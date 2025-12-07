Iowa State Cyclones Lose Multiple Staff Members Following Matt Campbell to Penn State

The Iowa State Cyclones have seen the end of an era come abruptly, days after the 2025 college football regular season ended.

Their head coach, Matt Campbell, is leaving the program after 10 years at the helm. He is taking the same job with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The program is being left in a much better spot than it was when he took over. Campbell is the most winningest coach in program history with 72 victories. An eighth bowl game appearance was being prepared for, but the players voted not to play in the game.

Iowa State losing defensive coordinator Jon Heacock to Penn State

Iowa State defensive co-ordinator Jon Heacock

To the surprise of no one, Campbell’s departure is leading to several key members of the Cyclones football staff joining him at Penn State. That includes Jon Heacock.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the former Iowa State defensive coordinator will be following Campbell to coach the Nittany Lions. It is unclear if he will be the defensive coordinator in Happy Valley, as titles are still being figured out, but he is leaving Ames as well.

Heacock did a wonderful job getting the most out of a unit that suffered several injuries to key contributors. The lack of a consistent pass rush didn’t keep the unit from being an above-average group either.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cyclones are going to need a new offensive line coach. According to Chris Williams of Cyclone Fanatic, he has heard that Ryan Clanton will be on his way to Penn State as well.

The offensive line was one of the strengths of Iowa State throughout the 2025 season. He got the most out of his unit, and it will be a significant loss to overcome.

While not an on-field staff member, arguably the biggest loss for the Cyclones will be Derek Hoodjer. An associate athletic director for football personnel, he is being hired as part of Campbell’s staff at Penn State.

Hoodjer has been a big part of the behind-the-scenes operations for the football program, which includes navigating NIL deals and recruiting.

Jimmy Rogers will have major decisions to make with staff

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers

Defections were expected with Campbell looking to bring along some familiar faces with him. It certainly stings the fan base to see so many key figures departing, but it is in their best interest to take deals being made available to them.

There is no guarantee that they would have been retained by the incoming head coach, Jimmy Rogers. The former Washington State Cougars head coach will assuredly want to bring in his own guys.

More staff news will likely be trickling in over the coming days. The same could start with players making a decision on whether they want to remain committed to Iowa State without Campbell being there.

