Iowa State Cyclones Moving in Right Direction of Key Defensive Metric Despite Loss
Things are not going well for the Iowa State Cyclones football team heading into their Week 8 bye. After starting the season 5-0 and being ranked as high as No. 12, they are now riding a two-game losing streak.
In Week 6, they went on the road and were defeated by the Cincinnati Bearcats, 38-30. This past weekend, they paid a visit to the Colorado Buffaloes and lost 24-17.
Now 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12, their postseason aspirations are hanging on by the slightest of threads. They cannot afford another loss the rest of the regular season to have any chance of playing for a conference championship and earning a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Despite the struggles, confidence still seems high. There will be an opportunity to clean things up during the week off in practice while getting healthier. Running back Carson Hansen and kicker Kyle Konrardy returning to the lineup for Week 9 against the BYU Cougars would be huge.
Iowa State Cyclones heading in right direction of stop rate metric
On a positive note, heading into the bye, the defense at least showed some improvements in key metrics against the Buffaloes. Not being able to fully contain quarterback Kaidon Salter when it mattered most was disappointing, but it was a better all-around performance than what was put forth against the Bearcats.
Iowa State’s defense was on the field for 12 possessions. Four of them resulted in points being scored, surrendering three touchdowns and one field goal. Another field goal attempt was missed.
That performance actually improved their stop rate, a metric shared by Max Olson of ESPN. A stop is any drive that ends in a punt, turnover or turnover on downs. It boils down to a defense getting off the field without allowing points.
Heading into the game against Colorado, the Cyclones were ranked No. 46 in stop rate at 65.4% Heading into Week 8, they are now 41st in the country with a stop rate of 65.6%, giving up 1.97 points per drive.
Iowa State offense couldn't figure out underwhelming Colorado defense
That is still far from the number Matt Campbell and his staff would like to see from the unit, but it was encouraging to see them turn things around. The offense stalling out and not being able to move the ball against the now 88th-ranked team in stop rate was the more disappointing outcome.
It is going to take a collective team effort for the defense to get on track. They are shorthanded, especially in the secondary, where Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams were lost to season-ending injuries.
The defensive line needs to step it up. A group that featured several questions heading into the campaign hasn’t successfully answered any of them. It would help the undermanned secondary immensely if the front seven could start generating some pressure on a consistent basis.