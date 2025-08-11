Iowa State Cyclones Notch Spot In 2025 Preseason AP Poll
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, the Iowa State Cyclones are primed for another big season under head coach Matt Campbell. And with Iowa State's first matchup less than a month away, the program was able to find a spot amongst the best team in college football on Monday.
The Associated Press released their 2025 preseason top 25, with Campbell and the Cyclones landing in the No. 22 spot prior to program's week zero contest.
What This Means For Iowa State
Iowa State is one of four teams in the Big 12 Conference to make this year's AP preseason polling, trailing behind the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kansas State Wildcats. The Cyclones will have a shot to dethrone both teams in 2025, as Iowa State will take on the Wildcats in week zero and host the Sun Devils in week ten.
After finishing the 2024 season with an 11-3 record and wins against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Miami Hurricanes, Campbell will have another legitimate shot to win the conference in 2025. Veteran Rocco Becht is set to return as the team's starting quarterback this year after throwing for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2024. In addition to Becht on offense, the Cyclones return both running backs Carson Hansen and Abu Sama this season, who combined for 1,339 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last year.
Despite returning most of the starters on offense, Iowa State will have to find a way to return the lost production of both wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The talented pass catching duo combined for 2,377 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 2024, which paved the way to both players being selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft. Luckily for Becht, tight end Benjamin Brahmer is setfor a breakout season this year, as the 6-foot-7, 250 lbs. talent is a perfect weapon for the Cyclones offensive attack in 2025.
On defense, however, Campbell possesses multiple playmakers from last season, with defensive tackle Domonique Orange leading the charge. The highly-touted senior finished his 2024 campaign with 24 tackles and 3.5 tackles for losses, proving to be a problem for opponents up front. On top of Orange, both cornerback Jontez Williams and safety Jeremiah Cooper received all-conference recognition prior to the 2025 season after finishing with a combined 94 tackles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions las year.