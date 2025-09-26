Iowa State Cyclones' Passing Game Efficiency Will Be Challenged by Arizona Wildcats
The matchup this weekend between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona Wildcats is much bigger than many people expected it to be coming into the 2025 college football season.
There weren’t many predictions that had both teams being undefeated coming into their Week 5 matchup. The Cyclones are 4-0, including victories over the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes. The Wildcats are 3-0, which also includes a victory over the Wildcats.
With both squads being 1-0 in the Big 12, Saturday night’s matchup has a lot at stake. Getting to 2-0 in conference would help solidify the victor as one of the top teams in the Big 12 in the early going.
Each team is entering the contest coming off a bye. It provided the players on the team a chance to get healthy, while giving each coaching staff a chance to dive in with extra preparation time. Arguably, the most important area of the game to keep an eye on will be the Iowa State passing offense against the Arizona passing defense.
Pressure on Rocco Becht to succeed against stout Arizona defense
It would not be a stretch to say that is each respective team’s strength entering the game. The Cyclones' passing offense has been efficient, led by quarterback Rocco Becht. He is completing 65 percent of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns compared to one interception.
The rushing attack coming alive against the Arkansas State Red Wolves was encouraging to see. Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III both had highlight plays in the 24-16 win. But, Iowa State’s offense will go as far as Becht can carry them on his right arm.
His success rate against the Wildcats will go a long way toward determining a victor. The Arizona defense is currently ranked second nationally in yards allowed per dropback. That is an impressive feat when considering how much talent their secondary lost this offseason.
Can Iowa State get passing game going against Arizona?
Safety Genesis Smith has been elite thus far this year with an 88.6 coverage grade, per PFF. His overall defensive grade is just as impressive at 88.1. His partner as the last line of defense, Dalton Johnson, is also excellent in pass coverage with a 79.5 grade.
At cornerback, Johno Price has also excelled. He has a coverage grade of 80.5 and an overall grade of 82.4 in limited action. Jay’Vion Cole has an overall grade of 77.2, playing great for the Wildcats’ secondary.
If the Cyclones are going to find success against that group, they need their wide receivers to step up. Becht knows that he can count on his tight end tandem of Gabe Burkles and Benjamin Brahmer. But it will take Xavier Townsend or Brett Eskildsen to separate and make a big play to get them rolling.