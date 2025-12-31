Iowa State Cyclones Retaining Two Key Young Pieces on Defense

The Iowa State Cyclones have suffered an unfathomable number of losses from their roster this offseason.

When the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, there will be at least 46 former Cyclones listed. The team has seen player after player announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal after head coach Matt Campbell announced that he would be heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Replacing him is Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars. There is a ton of work to do with the roster, given the lack of continuity and experience that will be returning from the 2025 team.

He has started finding success on the recruiting trail, with players flipping from Washington State to Iowa State, similar to what has happened to the Cyclones, as members of their Class of 2026 have followed Campbell to the Nittany Lions.

Iowa State retaining Trey Verdon, Beni Ngoyi

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Beni Ngoyi (0) gets tackle Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Brandon Greil (15) after made a catch during the fourth quarter in the week-4 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State is also starting to receive some positive news when it comes to players sticking with the program who were on the roster this past fall. Two key young pieces have announced they aren’t going anywhere.

Freshman defensive end Trey Verdon announced on X that he was sticking with the Cyclones. He appeared in a maximum of four games allowed during the regular season to maintain redshirt status and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

It was clear that Rogers and his staff were emphasizing keeping as much talent across the defensive line as possible. That positional group has seen the least amount of attrition, which is a great start for the new regime.

With the defensive scheme switching from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5, depth along the defensive line is paramount. Along with Verdon, they have successfully retained Zaimir Hawk, Jace Gilbert and Jack Limbaugh, who all played roles behind the starters in 2025.

Along with Verdon coming back, Iowa State will have another familiar face in the secondary. Beni Ngoyi announced that he will be remaining with the program.

A redshirt sophomore, he made the transition from wide receiver to cornerback this past year. He made an impact on special teams, and with another year of development under his belt, should be ready for an expanded role defensively.

Beni Ngoyi is staying at Iowa State.



The redshirt sophomore switched from wide receiver to cornerback ahead of the 2025 season while primarily playing special teams. https://t.co/dCvk8rgba0 — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 31, 2025

David Coffey, who was on the field for 143 snaps, played the most of any returning cornerback. Ngoyi, with only 20, has the second most. It would not be a surprise if he surpassed that total in the first game of the 2026 season, with how few experienced players are coming back in the secondary.

At the very least, he will be a leader for the squad on their special teams unit, where he played 122 snaps, which was seventh on the Cyclones.

