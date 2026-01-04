Iowa State Cyclones Star in Transfer Portal Sets Up Visit to Michigan State Spartans

With the transfer portal officially opening on Jan. 2, several former Iowa State Cyclones players have been busy figuring out their futures.

More than 50 players from their roster this past fall opted to enter the portal, creating a lot of potential voids to be filled. Players could certainly decide to come back to Iowa State to play under new head coach Jimmy Rogers after exploring options, but the expectation is that most players will be on the move.

Visits are already being set up, with former Cyclones planning to travel the country and talk to different schools in the coming days. One player who has been finishing up a visit this weekend is cornerback Tre Bell.

As shared by Justin Thind of 247Sports, the dynamic defensive back visited the Michigan State Spartans on Jan. 3. He will have one season of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He had a very successful 2025 campaign, which was his first and only with Iowa State. Previously, he played for the Lindenwood Lions before entering the transfer portal following the 2024 campaign.

Injuries to Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams and KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman opened up a lot of playing time in the secondary, which Bell took full advantage of.

Bell appeared in all 12 games, playing 638 snaps, which was the fourth most on the team. He graded out rather well over at PFF with an overall defensive grade of 68.1, a run defense grade of 68.8, and a pass coverage grade of 68.7.

A solid all-around cornerback, he did a little bit of everything for the Cyclones this past fall. He had 36 total tackles, four of which went for a loss, with two interceptions and two passes defended.

Most of his time on the field was spent as a perimeter corner, but he also logged some snaps in the box and as a slot cornerback.

Should he land with Michigan State, he could face off against some of his former teammates. Tight end Benjamin Brahmer has already committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, following former Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell to Happy Valley.

Other players who entered the portal are expected to follow him to Penn State, including quarterback Rocco Becht.

Another cornerback, Jontez Williams, could end up facing off against Bell as well if he goes to the Spartans. He is visiting the USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Florida Gators.

