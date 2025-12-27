Iowa State Cyclones Versatile Defensive Back Announce He Is Entering Transfer Portal

The hits just keep coming in regard to the Iowa State Cyclones depth chart for their defensive backfield.

At this point, it seems as if new head coach Jimmy Rogers is going to be starting over from square one with his secondary. Virtually every player who made an impact for the Cyclones in 2025 who was eligible for the 2026 season will not be coming back.

Right now, it feels as if the last man standing is safety Marcus Neal. Because the last depth piece who remained committed to Iowa State in their defensive backfield was Tre Bell, who became the latest member of the team to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

According to his representation, Lift Sports, via Max Olson of ESPN on X, their client is planning to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. He will be leaving Ames after one season with one year of eligibility remaining.

Tre Bell entering transfer portal further diminishes Iowa State's depth

Bell landed with the Cyclones after starting his collegiate career with the Lindenwood Lions. His role with the Iowa State defense grew as the season wore on after so many players suffered injuries.

When starting cornerbacks Jermiah Cooper and Jontez Williams went down with season-ending knee injuries, it was Bell who was thrust into a starting role alongside redshirt freshman Quentin Taylor Jr.

Both responded well to the unexpectedly large roles, performing at a high level despite being asked to do much more than was anticipated for them. They were supposed to be playing supporting roles, but found themselves as near every down starters.

Bell ended up starting eight games for the Cyclones and was one of 17 players to appear in all 12 games in 2025. He made 36 total tackles, four of which were for a loss, with two interceptions, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Iowa State CB Tre Bell plans to enter the transfer portal, his reps @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tell ESPN.



The 6-2 205 junior started 8 games this season and had 36 tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 PBUs and 2 INTs. Former Lindenwood transfer with 1 more year of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/QJ7JwV4v1A — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 26, 2025

A majority of his snaps were played at cornerback, but he has played sparingly as a slot corner and lining up in the box. Six snaps were recorded as a defensive lineman, outside the defensive end, as well.

Bell provided Iowa State with consistent production across the board. His overall PFF grade was 68.1, with a run defense grade of 68.8 and coverage grade of 68.7. Where he needs to clean things up is as a tackler, with a 19.2% missed tackle rate, per PFF.

He will join Joshua Patterson, Taylor, Cooper, Williams, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, Cam Smith and Ta’Shawn James as members of the 2025 secondary in the transfer portal, seeking new opportunities.

