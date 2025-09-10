Iowa State Cyclones Star Kyle Konrardy Rightfully Wins Multiple Weekly Awards
The Iowa State Cyclones have been challenged as much as any team in the nation over the first three weeks of the college football season.
They began the campaign overseas, playing in Ireland. Not only were there logistical challenges, but they were also facing a ranked conference opponent right off the bat. In Game 1, they defeated the Kansas State Wildcats to get their year started on the right foot.
There was no rest for the weary, with the Cyclones not having a bye the following week. Instead, they returned to Ames for their home opener against the South Dakota Coyotes. There was no letdown from the team in a 55-7 blowout victory.
Things wouldn’t get any easier with Iowa State preparing to host their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes. With the Cy-Hawk Trophy on the line, it was the Cyclones who came away victorious for the second consecutive year. It was the first time they won in Ames since 2011.
Kyle Konrardy Earns Accolades After Week 2 vs. Iowa
There were a lot of contributors to the team’s success in their rivalry game and thus far this season. But the one player who has arguably stood out the most is kicker Kyle Konrardy. For the second time in as many years, the Cy-Hawk Trophy rested on his right leg and he put the ball right through the uprights.
In 2024, it was a 54-yard boot to give Iowa State a 20-19 lead with five seconds remaining in the game. This time around, it was yet another 54-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining that was the deciding factor in a 16-13 win. It capped off a huge afternoon for the sophomore kicker, who was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and made his only extra point attempt as well.
For his efforts, he was rewarded with the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week Award. It was the second consecutive week that he was given the honor. Against South Dakota last week, he booted a 63-yard field goal en route to scoring 10 points in the game.
That wasn’t the only accolade that Konrardy was given for his performance against the Hawkeyes. He also received the Bullsworth Trophy for Week 2 as the Walk-On of the Week. Recognition as the Lou Groza Star of the Week was given to him as well. The Lou Groza Award is given annually to the best kicker in the country.
The Cyclones star is certainly putting his name into the mix for that award, given his performance thus far this year. He is already 7-for-8 on field goal attempts and has not missed an extra point attempt in eight tries. Konrardy is turning into a weapon for head coach Matt Campbell to deploy with confidence.