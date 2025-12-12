Iowa State Cyclones Star Underwent Successful Surgery, Weighing Future Options

The 2025 college football season was a roller coaster ride for the Iowa State Cyclones. They started the season on a high note, winning their first five games before suffering a mid-season lull.

Iowa State would lose four games in a row before reeling off three straight victories to end the regular season. Alas, a bowl game will not be played after Cyclones players voted against participating following the departure of head coach Matt Campbell.

He accepted a job with the Penn State Nittany Lions and has been replaced by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and most recently of the Washington State Cougars.

The coaching change, along with being fined for not participating in a bowl game despite being eligible, has cost Iowa State dearly, monetarily. But it makes the transition smoother for Rogers, whose No. 1 goal right now should be retaining talent on the roster, such as quarterback Rocco Becht.

Becht had an up-and-down campaign, dealing with ailments throughout the year. It turns out the left, non-throwing shoulder injury he was battling through was so bad that he recently underwent an operation on it.

As shared by Pete Thamel of ESPN, Becht had successful labrum surgery on his left shoulder on Thursday. A full recovery is expected in the coming months, and he will figure out his football future.

Sources: Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had successful labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder on Thursday, sources told ESPN. He’s expected to recover in full in the upcoming months, as he’s weighing decisions about his future. pic.twitter.com/JAczPRUkUh — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2025

Becht completed 60.5% of his passes this year for 2,584 yards with 16 touchdowns, both career lows. He tied his career high with nine interceptions, but did add eight scores on the ground.

The shoulder injury certainly had an impact on his performance down the stretch. His numbers fell off a cliff following the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, when he got a vicious hit that sidelined him for a few plays.

Over the final six games of the campaign, he completed only 56.1% of his passes for 1,167 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, with one rushing score.

Becht got diagnosed with the partial tear after the Cincinnati game (Oct. 4) and began playing with a harness on the non-throwing shoulder the following week against Colorado. He also dealt with an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder late in the season, which he’s recovering from. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2025

Selling the star quarterback on remaining part of the Cyclones program should be the top priority for Rogers and his staff. Becht means a lot to the team, and replacing a starter at the most important position on the field is no small task.

Not having him in the fold would create a massive void for the new regime to figure out. The current roster is void of experienced options behind him, with Alex Manske going to be a redshirt freshman in 2026 and Connor Moberly being a redshirt sophomore. Class of 2026 quarterback Kase Evans also decommitted.

Based on the current state of college football, Penn State would likely be the biggest competitor for Becht’s services in 2026. He could opt to follow the coaching staff he has experienced so much success with already during his collegiate career.

