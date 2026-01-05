Iowa State Cyclones Wide Receiver Gives Penn State Nittany Lions More Explosiveness
When Matt Campbell announced that he was leaving the Iowa State Cyclones after 10 years at the helm, fans were disappointed. He had done a wonderful job of creating a strong culture in Ames, turning the football program into a respectable team.
All good things come to an end, and for Iowa State, it was the Campbell era in early December. He was replaced a few hours later by Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars, who has some big shoes to fill.
Losing their beloved head coach was bad enough. But that was just the start of the disappointment for the fan base that would have to go through players leaving the program as well.
More salt would be rubbed in their wounds when those players they cheered on were announcing, one by one, that they would not be returning. More than 50 players announced they were heading to the transfer portal.
Brett Eskildsen leaving Iowa State for Penn State
At the very least, none of the players have committed to rival programs. In fact, some Iowa State backers might enjoy watching so many former players following Campbell to Penn State to have another team to root for.
The latest player to share that they will be suiting up for the Nittany Lions is wide receiver Brett Eskildsen. A big play machine, he will provide his new program with dynamic playmaking in the passing game.
He had a breakout campaign in 2025 as one of Rocco Becht’s favorite targets through the air. His 17.5 yards per reception were the most on the team, as were his 526 receiving yards. 30 receptions were third, while his five touchdowns were good for the second most.
All of those numbers were career highs for Eskildsen, who is a rising sophomore and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He was one of the higher-rated players in the portal, coming in at No. 32 amongst players at his position and No. 179 overall, per Rivals.
Penn State was the only visit that Eskildsen took. While transferring would normally be a difficult thing for players, the transition to the Nittany Lions will be much easier for the talented wide receiver because of how much continuity there will be.
Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley are all on staff with the Nittany Lions. Becht is the starting quarterback, Alex Manske will be his backup and tight end Benjamin Brahmer is going to be there as well.
All in all, Eskildsen is one of 11 former Iowa State players heading to Happy Valley.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.