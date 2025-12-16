Another Great Iowa State Coach Being Hired by Matt Campbell at Penn State

A new era is upon the Iowa State Cyclones with Jimmy Rogers being hired to take over as head coach following the departure of Matt Campbell, who agreed to a massive contract to become the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

It was certainly a disappointing development for Iowa State, saying goodbye to the winningest coach in program history. Rogers has a high standard to live up to, something that Campbell is now looking to bring to Penn State.

To help him on the quest, he is bringing in some familiar faces. There have been several former Cyclones coaches announced as hirings by the Nittany Lions, following Campbell to Happy Valley.

On Tuesday, it was announced that yet another coach is doing the same. Iowa State wide receiver coach Noah Pauley will be hired by Penn State and Campbell to work under him once again.

Penn State makes great hire with Noah Pauley

Iowa State's wide receiver coach Noah Pauley talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

He is a well-respected coach, someone who has succeeded in not only getting the most out of his players in college but also setting them up for success at the next level. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel were both selected by the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL Draft in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Penn State and Matt Campbell are hiring Iowa State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley, sources tell @GregSmithRivals and I.



Among his top products at Iowa State are Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. https://t.co/nIp4qQs6I6 pic.twitter.com/Rqm1MZGJkR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 16, 2025

Their success certainly played a part in Pauley being named 2024 FootballScoop.com National Wide Receiver Coach of the Year. Higgins and Noel became the first duo in program history to record 1,000+ receiving yards in the same season.

Before working with the Cyclones, Pauley was a wide receiver coach with the North Dakota State Bison. While working with that program, he helped the development of Christian Watson, who now stars with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL and was a second-round pick in 2022.

Penn State is getting a great coach who will help the pass catchers on their team elevate their performance. It will be interesting to see if he retains his role as passing game coordinator, which he was given in 2024.

Noah Pauley will help Penn State recruit

Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; An Penn State Nittany Lions helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Nittanty Lions 45-7. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

His hiring by Campbell and the Nittany Lions will almost assuredly have an impact on their recruiting as well. Iowa State saw two freshmen, Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson, enter the transfer portal after the coaching change.

Two wide receivers from their Class of 2026, Amarion Jackson and Kash Brock, decommitted from Iowa State after the head coaching change as well.

With Pauley now locked in with Penn State, some of the players who chose the Cyclones in the first place could now turn their attention to the Nittany Lions for the chance to work closely with the coaches they committed to in the first place.

