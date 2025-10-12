Iowa State Cyclones Defender Gets Selected by Chargers in 2026 Mock Draft
It has been a strong season so far for the Iowa State Cyclones who are starting to build a great football program over the last couple of years. Head coach Matt Campbell is beginning to establish the Cyclones as one of the new teams to beat in the revamped Big 12.
Even though the program has most recently been more of a basketball school, the football team has started to close the gap. While success on the field is always critical, they are also beginning to develop and send some talented players to the next level.
In recent years, players like Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, and David Montgomery, to name a few, have gone on from Iowa State to the pros. Now, while the team still has a good chunk of the year to play, they do have one player who might be the next player to make the jump. Even though some of the other players weren’t top picks, a talented defender could end up being a first-round pick,
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Cyclones’ defensive tackle Domonique Orange going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 22nd overall pick in his mock draft.
Orange Can Make an Impact on Sundays
When a lineman is looking to make the transition to the next level, size is always an essential factor. Orange certainly isn’t lacking in that department, with the senior being listed as 6’4”, 325 pounds. Despite being a big physical player, he also has a good amount of explosion.
While the talented defensive tackle has never been much of a pass-rusher, he is very capable of keeping gap assignments and helping stuff the run. Unfortunately, the defense has taken a bit of a hit for the Cyclones in 2025, but that isn't the fault of the senior lineman.
For the Chargers, this would be a clear move to improve their defensive line and rushing defense. Head coach Jim Harbaugh always wants to have strong lines in both trenches, and Orange would be able to help with that.
As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the senior’s draft stock might either rise or fall. The poor defensive showing for the team against the Cincinnati Bearcats likely didn’t help, but there are going to be some big games coming up down the stretch for Iowa State.