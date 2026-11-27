Iowa State Disappoints in Players Era 16 Losing to St. John’s
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The Iowa State Cyclones used the Players Era Festival in 2025 as a launching pad for their success that season.
They picked up a nice win over the St. John’s Red Storm before blowing out the Creighton Bluejays and Syracuse Orange. That positive momentum was ridden throughout the non-conference schedule, reaching as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll Top 25.
This year, the Players Era Festival provided the team with another chance to get their season on track, but it wasn’t nearly as successful. Their Players Era 16 tournament finished with a rematch against St. John’s, and it was a sloppy performance that resulted in an 80-75 loss.
A quick turnaround for the Red Storm led to some ragged stretches out of the gate for Rick Pitino’s group. The Cyclones were able to take advantage, at least early on, going ahead by as many as nine points.
Iowa State didn't have great showing at Players Era Festival
Unfortunately, they were unable to fully take advantage of the St. John’s mistakes early on. Iowa State turned the ball over 23 times, neutralizing that edge as they forced 21 turnovers from the Red Storm side. However, the Cyclones were outscored 34-22 in points off turnovers.
It was a disappointing turn of events for Iowa State because they actually generated excellent looks offensively and shot the ball well. The Cyclones were 8-of-19 from 3-point range and 11-of-14 from the foul line; Dominykas Pleta, who split his free throw attempts on his first three trips to the line, was the only player to miss from the charity stripe.
Leon Bond III and Jamarion Batemon made an impact off the bench, scoring seven and nine points, respectively. Bond III, who hadn’t been in the rotation in recent games, received 24 minutes and looks like he could be back in the mix for regular minutes.
Where the game was truly lost was on the interior. Iowa State was outrebounded 35-23, getting manhandled on the boards. The Red Storm generated extra possessions with 11 offensive rebounds, compared to only four for the Cyclones. That created a massive gap in second-chance points, 18-4.
That was the second loss for Iowa State in the Players Era 16, as they were beaten handily in another rematch by the Tennessee Volunteers. With a record of 4-3 on the season, there is plenty for head coach T.J. Otzelberger and his staff to work on.
They will be back on the floor on Dec. 1 when they host the Alcorn State Braves at Hilton Coliseum.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.