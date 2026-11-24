The Iowa State Cyclones didn’t fare well in their biggest test of the men’s basketball season thus far, losing their opener to the Memphis Tigers.

Iowa State has won three games in a row, beating up on lower-echelon opponents at Hilton Coliseum. With more than a week of time in between games, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has hopefully been able to iron out some issues at practice because the level of competition is on the rise.

The Cyclones are heading to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival. There are some excellent teams in the field, and Iowa State starts with a matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Can the Cyclones go on a run? They will need these three players to step up if they are going to succeed in Sin City.

Tamin Lipsey

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) passes the ball over Niagara guards Logan Woods (4) and Bastien Rieber (8) during the first half of a men's basketball game at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 15, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back for a fifth season, Tamin Lipsey hasn’t quite looked like himself yet on the court. Spending the entire offseason preparing to become a pro likely put him behind the eight ball in some facets, but he is too good to be held down for too long.

If Iowa State is going to make any noise in Las Vegas, they need their star to get on track. He missed time during the Players Era Festival last year, suffering an injury, which opened the door for Killyan Toure to break out.

Toure is now sidelined, which means the Cyclones are going to be counting on Lipsey to do a lot of heavy lifting. He has looked to be slightly out of rhythm in the early going, but the extended practice time since Iowa State took the court last should help immensely.

Jamarion Batemon

Set for a massive role during his sophomore season, Jamarion Batemon has gotten off to a painfully slow start. Helping fill the 3-point shooting role vacated by Milan Momcilovic, he has made only 5-of-27 attempts from beyond the arc thus far this season.

That has to change in Las Vegas if the Cyclones are going to defeat better competition. He plays a key role in the team’s offense, which has been stagnant at times because opponents can back things into the paint and dare Iowa State to shoot the ball.

If Batemon cannot break out of his shooting slump during the Players Era Festival, a lineup change could be on the horizon. Iowa State has a pretty undersized starting lineup with three guards; if they aren’t shooting the ball, Otzelberger should look to create an advantage on the interior at the very least with size.

Taj Manning

Iowa State forward Taj Manning (15) looks for a shot as Niagara guards Samuele Miccoli (13) and Ruey Ruey (0) defend during the first half of a men's basketball game at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 15, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At points last season, the Cyclones were overwhelmed by opponents that played with physicality on the interior. Iowa State didn’t have the personnel to keep up, but Taj Manning’s presence changes that.

He and Blake Buchanan off the bench provide Otzelberger with size and a presence on the interior when it comes to rebounding and protecting the rim. With Dominykas Pleta and Tre Singleton handling things in the starting five, Manning is able to come off the bench and play alongside any of the other big men in the rotation.

In only 18.3 minutes per game, Manning is grabbing 5.5 rebounds: 2.8 on the offensive glass and 2.8 on the defensive glass. His 1.5 blocks per game are tied for the team lead as well. That production needs to continue, and against this level of competition, his role could certainly increase.