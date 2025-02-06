Iowa State football adds pair to finalize 2025 recruiting class
The Iowa State football team added two more pieces to complete the Class of 2025 on Wednesday during national signing day.
* Iowa State inks 19 prospects during early-signing day period
BJ Carter and Jayden Jackson join 19 others who signed back in December to complete the group for head coach Matt Campbell.
“Our program is excited to add BJ Carter and Jayden Jackson to our 2025 signing class,” Campbell said. “This is a talented group that we believe aligns with the values our program stands for and the vision for where we are headed.
“BJ and Jayden both had tremendous senior years and will be ready to help us continue to build Cyclone football as they arrive to Ames this summer.”
Carter is a defensive lineman from Florida who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 280 pounds. He recorded 143 tackles and 10 sacks during his career, including seven sacks this past season.
Jackson, from Texas, is 5-11 and 215 pounds. He rushed for over 8,000 yards, becoming just the 13th player in Texas high school history to do so. His senior season saw him run for 2,386 yards and score 35 touchdowns, helping his team reach three state title games, winning two.
The Iowa State class includes the likes of Iowa preps Alex Manske and Will Hawthroen, along with four others from the Top 10 within the state.