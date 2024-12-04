Iowa State football reveals 19-deep class for 2025 on early signing day
The Iowa State football team continues to make signing the best in-state talent a priority, landing the top quarterback in Iowa for the third straight season.
Alex Manske, a four-time all-state selection for Algona High School, was among the 19 players who signed with the Cyclones on early signing day Wednesday.
“We’re really excited about the class coming in,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “The staples, and what we’ve always believed in, we didn’t waiver from those. This class has guys that are winners, that come from great high school football programs and our coaches did a great job recruiting within a six-hour radius of our doorstep. We wanted to continue to find guys that fit what Iowa State is about, and I think we did that.”
The Cyclones finished with six of the Top 10 recruits from within the borders, adding Manske’s teammate, Jack Limbaugh, to the defense along with Gilbert High School star Will Hawthorne.
Manske is regarded as a four-star recruit and ranked 42nd overall in the nation by On3. He is the highest-ranked Big 12 recruit by that outlet.
Along with Manske, Limbaugh and Hawthrone, Campbell and Iowa State added West Des Moines Valley wide receiver Zay Robinson and three-time state champion receiver Sam Zelenovich from Southeast Polk.
Spirit Lake’s Ethan Stecker and Will Tompkins of Cedar Falls round out the Iowa preps.
Here is a look at the early signees for the 2025 Iowa State football recruiting class:
Iowa State Football Early Signing Day Class
- Karon Brookins, Sicklerville, New Jersey: 6-foot-5 wide receiver and a three-star prospect by ESPN, 247sports and On3
- Mason Ellens, Glen Ellyn, Illinois: 6-foot defensive back and a three-star who was in the Top 50 for athletes by ESPN
- Will Hawthorne, Gilbert, Iowa: 6-foot-3 linebacker who earned player of the year honors within the state and was a four-star recruit
- LaMarcus Hicks II, Des Plaines, Illinois: 6-foot-2 defensive back and the son of former Cyclone LaMarcus Hicks
- Vaca Ikakoula, Laie, Hawaii: 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman rated as a Top 115 interior lineman by 247sports
- Kuol Kuol, Centerville, Ohio: 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive lineman and the No. 24 ranked player in Ohio
- Jack Limbaugh, Algona, Iowa: 6-foot-4 defensive lineman who earned Top 60 honors as an edge rusher by ESPN
- Dyllan Malon, Montgomery, Illinois: 6-foot-3 wide receiver who had 59 catches the last two seasons
- Alex Manske, Algona, Iowa: 6-foot-3 quarterback who held numerous P5 offers and is the top-rated player in Iowa
- Ka’Mori Moore, Lee’s Summit, Missouri: 6-foot-2 defensive lineman and a three-star recruit
- Joshua Patterson, Jacksonville, Florida: 6-foot defensive back ranked in the Top 100 for safeties by Rivals and 247sports
- Ryver Peppers, Independence, Missouri: 5-foot-11 running back who ran for over 1,600 yards in both 2022 and ‘23
- Sione Perkins, Eagle, Idaho: 6-foot-9, 300-pound offensive lineman and the No. 2 ranked player in Idaho by 247sports
- Zay Robinson, Des Moines, Iowa: 6-foot-1 wide receiver who is also a basketball standout, caught 48 passes with 14 touchdowns this past year
- Ethan Stecker, Spirit Lake, Iowa: 6-foot-4 athlete who will shift to defensive back and was the No. 2 player in Iowa by 247sports
- Will Tompkins, Cedar Falls, Iowa: 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman and a Top 5 recruit in Iowa by all major outlets
- Trey Verdon, Hamilton, Ohio: 6-foot-2 defensive lineman and the brother of current Cyclone Malik Verdon
- Charlie Woleben, Lenexa, Kansas: 6-foot-5 defensive lineman and the 2024 United Kansas Conference defensive player of the year
- Sam Zelenovich, Altoona, Iowa: 6-foor-2 wide receiver helped his team win three state titles before being injured this past season
