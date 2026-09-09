Iowa State Football Faces Unique Challenge Prepping for Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones got the 2026 college football season started on a positive note, defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 38-10 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Now, they are preparing for a major step up in competition. The Cyclones are heading on the road to Iowa City to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk Rivalry game. This will be the first time Jimmy Rogers takes part in the rivalry in his first year at the helm.

Cy-Hawk Week brings a whole different dynamic than any other during the season, given the implications of the matchup. Rogers would love to get a third straight victory for the Cyclones on the road at Kinnick Stadium, but it will not be easy.

The Hawkeyes looked great in their opener, defeating the Northern Illinois Huskies 40-0. There is a lot of game tape to pore over from that performance, but the biggest obstacle that Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit are going to have to overcome is the uncertainty at quarterback for Iowa.

Iowa State preparing for two Iowa quarterbacks in practice this week

Sep 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) looks to make a pass against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Northern Illinois, Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski split snaps under center. There has been no announcement from the Hawkeyes’ staff about who is going to be starting in Week 2 against Iowa State, which means preparing for both options.

"Hank's a longer, more of a pocket passer. His experience at Auburn, watching him move, I thought he did a really good job on Saturday," Rogers said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required).

"Hecklinksi had the opportunity to show more movement stuff last year when he got in," Rogers said. "And I do think from watching some of the practice film that was all over social media, I thought he played really well. So, I don't know if there's a huge drop-off."

Brown started last week and was the more productive of the duo. He completed 12-of-20 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown. Hecklinski wasn’t nearly as efficient, completing 7-of-16 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception in the end zone on a fourth down play.

Jesse Bobbit more concerned with scheme than quarterback

Iowa State defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Athletic center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While both offer something a little different on the field, Bobbit isn’t too concerned about having to prepare for multiple quarterbacks under center. What he is more worried about is figuring out the scheme Iowa will be using, not so much who is operating it.

"I'm sure they have maybe a little variety or differences in what they're maybe trying to do with each guy," he said. "But overall, the scheme is the scheme, and we look forward to whoever comes out to play versus us. And they're both good players."

Part of that scheme will be figuring out a way to slow down wide receiver Tony Diaz. Brown and Hecklinski both used him as a go-to target. He caught Brown’s touchdown pass, completing his day with a team-high seven receptions for 84 yards.

Winning in the trenches will be key. If Isaac Terrell can wreak havoc similarly to what he did in Week 1, the Cyclones will be in a great position to pull off the upset.