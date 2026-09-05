Iowa State Football Gets Jimmy Rogers Era Started on Right Foot

The Iowa State Cyclones kicked off the Jimmy Rogers era against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season.

With 83 new players on the roster and not a single starter on offense or defense coming back from the 2025 season, it was virtually impossible to project how things would go in Ames this season. Things got off to a rough start, with inclement weather delaying the start for a half hour, but that didn’t stop the Cyclones from succeeding on the gridiron.

Iowa State picked up an impressive 38-10 victory, giving Rogers his first victory with the program. While there are certainly some things to clean up moving forward, there were a lot of positives to take away from the team’s performance.

CYCLONES WIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QSdTEiKFOn — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 5, 2026

Coming into the game, the defensive line was viewed as the strength of the team, and that group certainly lived up to the billing. Isaac Terrell, arguably the best player on the roster, made his presence felt immediately.

Iowa State picks up impressive win over Southeast Missouri

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) scores a touchdown against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He racked up three sacks, building off the positive momentum he built in 2025 playing for Rogers and defensive coordinator Jessee Bobbit with the Washington State Cougars. Terrell had half of the team’s six sacks, as they made life difficult for SEMO quarterback Braylen Ragland all afternoon.

The Cyclones lived in the Redhawks backfield, racking up 12 tackles for loss. Along with Terrell, who had three, Carson Willich, Malcolm Jones and Jack Janikowski all recorded multiple tackles for loss.

It was an incredible effort from the defense, which allowed only 209 offensive yards in the game, with 142 passing yards and 67 rushing yards. Three turnovers were forced, with one interception and two fumble recoveries.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jaylen Raynor showed his dynamic dual-threat skill set. He wasn’t very efficient throwing the ball, completing 8-of-16 passes, but threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns. His legs were a real weapon, gaining 32 yards and scoring two more touchdowns for an excellent debut.

Dominic Overby led the team with 85 receiving yards. He nearly broke off a long touchdown, but stepped out of bounds on his way to the end zone. Overby was one of three pass catchers with two receptions to lead the team, along with Omari Hayes and Easton Miller.

With a 1-0 record, Iowa State will head on the road in Week 2 for a major test. They will be in Iowa City for the Cy-Hawk Rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team they have beaten two years in a row.