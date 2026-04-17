Iowa State Football Holdover Praised by CBs Coach Mike Banks

There are a lot of new faces within the Iowa State Cyclones football program, both on the coaching staff and roster.

Spring practice was the first time for a lot of them to come together on the field. New head coach Jimmy Rogers has familiarity with plenty of the staff and roster, bringing a lot of them with him on his coaching travels.

One of those people is Mike Banks. The Cyclones cornerbacks coach has been with Rogers on staff when he was with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and with the Washington State Cougars last year.

Some players from that secondary followed to Ames, but there is one player who has stood out during spring practice: David Coffey. One of the few holdovers from the 2025 roster, he has really impressed his new positional coach.

David Coffey standing out in spring practice

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back David Coffey (18), defensive line Ikenna Ezeogu (88) and defensive line Domonique Orange (95) takes down Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) during the first quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, from a prototype, that's what you want is David. From a length, speed, physicality standpoint, he kind of has the entire package in terms of the physical piece of what you want out of the corner,” Banks said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Coffey does have the prototypical size that coaches are looking for in a cornerback. He is long and athletic, and entering Year 3 in Ames, he is ready for a bigger role.

But the attribute that arguably stands out the most is his football IQ. To get on the field, you need to understand the nuances of a scheme, and he is picking up on them fast.

“But where David really excels is he's a smart football player. He understands splits. He understands spacing. When we got in, he picked up the playbook really well,” Banks added.

Coffey was on the field for 143 defensive snaps last season across nine games as a redshirt freshman. He was a sound tackler, receiving a 73.6 grade from PFF, and solid as a cover man with a 66.7 coverage grade.

IQ and athleticism helping Coffey stand out

Oklahoma State's Shamar Rigby (7) makes a catch as Iowa State's Quentin Taylor (24, Iowa State's David Coffey (18) and Iowa State's Drew Surges (29) defend in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His opportunity to play increased as the season went along, with injuries decimating the defensive backfield. Over his final five appearances, he played at least 21 snaps in each game.

What’s going to help him the most from how he was deployed with the previous regime is scheme versatility. Coffey lined up in the box, as a free safety and slot corner along with his perimeter cornerback work.

“Fast. He's a guy that we can flex in and out of slot corner to play outside of the perimeter just because he's a very smart football player. He can handle all that from a middle center field,” said Banks.

There is going to be a lot of competition the remainder of spring practices, this summer and in training camp for playing time. Coffey is making a great first impression, putting himself in a position to receive reps when the regular season rolls around.