Iowa State Football Repping New Bling This Offseason
Iowa State Football had an impressive season last year. They finished the season 11-3 with a Big 12 conference record of 7-2. The Cyclones spent most of the season ranked in the Top 25 after starting the season on the outside looking in. In total, the team spent just 3 weeks outside the Top 25. They even cracked the Top 10 for one week, peaking at No. 9.
A string of back-to-back losses against Texas Tech and Kansas derailed major hopes for the Cyclones, but the team climbed all the way back to the Big 12 Championship Game where they fell to Arizona State.
The Cyclones' season culminated with a bowl berth in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes and No. 1 draft pick quarterback Cam Ward. In an offensive shootout between the two teams, with Iowa State falling behind by as many as 10 points in the 3rd quarter, the team retook the lead with less than a minute left to win the game with a final score of 42-41.
Quarterback Rocco Becht, who will be returning next season as a redshirt junior, finished the game with 270 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards and the game-winning rushing TD. On the ground, running back Carson Hansen, who is also returning as a junior next season, ran for 82 yards with 2 TDs.
On Tuesday, the Cyclones posted about their bowl victory, showing pictures of the rings the team received for their winning efforts.
The team had mixed reviews in the comments with some fans appreciating the hard work it took to achieve the victory and others thinking that the ring is too much for a bowl that is not for the championship.
Either way, the ring will act as a great reminder for what the team was able to accomplish last season as they set their sights towards the fall.