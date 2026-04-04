Iowa State Football Returnee Ready To Compete for Starting Job

There were a lot of changes with the Iowa State Cyclones football roster this offseason, with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal following the head coaching change.

Matt Campbell left the program to accept a job as the head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions, and was replaced by Jimmy Rogers. A lot of work needed to be done to get the roster in shape for 2026, with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal.

One of the players who decided to stay was offensive lineman Austin Barrett. A transfer from the Indiana Hoosiers ahead of the 2025 campaign, he decided against entering the portal for a second time in his career.

All he is looking for is a chance to compete, and he believes that he will get that under the new regime in Ames.

Austin Barrett happy to compete for job with Iowa State

Aug 31, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Austin Barrett (73) and Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Tyler Stephens (77) celebrate after a touchdown against the Florida International Panthers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"I never entered the portal, and that was the best decision for me, I think," Barrett said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "I was looking for a fair chance, a fighting chance to get playing time and secure a starting spot and earn something. And I haven't had that in my career yet, as far as a starting spot. I've never started a game in my career."

The opportunity will present itself for Barrett to contend for a job, but the competition will be fierce.

Rogers put an emphasis on rebuilding in the trenches early in his tenure as head coach. The team lost its entire starting lineup and key reserves from last year’s team to the transfer portal, and eligibility was exhausted.

Without a starting player returning, all five spots along the offensive line are up for grabs. Maasai King, a transfer from the Akron Zips, and Jake Taylor, a transfer from the Oklahoma Sooners, are considered the favorites to start at tackle during spring practice.

Competition will be fierce along offensive line

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But a fair opportunity to earn a role will be given to Barrett.

"(They're) telling me that I'll have a fighting chance at playing time, and whatever I want to go earn," Barrett said. "And that was a huge part of it because you can look anywhere you want nowadays."

It says a lot about Barrett that he wants to stick it out with the Cyclones and earn a spot in their lineup instead of jumping ship and looking for a new program this past winter.

That is also indicative of the kind of staff Rogers has assembled, which is willing to give every player a chance to earn a spot in the lineup. Barrett is one of the few holdovers from the Campbell regime, but everyone’s starting with a clean slate this year.