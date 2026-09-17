Iowa State Football Will Be Challenged by Unique Bowling Green Offense

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a successful beginning to the season, starting 1-1.

They took down the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in Week 1, 38-10, before losing 16-13 on the road to the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. While being 2-0 would be great, it’s fair to say Iowa State has had a great start to the year.

But this week could potentially cause some challenges for the Cyclones. They take on the Bowling Green Falcons, a MAC opponent that’s known for causing havoc. But this season, they have been nothing special, losing to the FCS Tarleton State Texans 20-13 as well as the Nebraska Cornhuskers 56-7.

However, Bowling Green has an interesting approach to their offense. That’s because their top two targets in the air are both tight ends.

Iowa State has to be prepared for two-tight end sets

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers reacts to an official's call during the third quarter of the Cy-Hawk Series football game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first one is Jeremiah Scoby, a returning sophomore who has made quite an impact thus far, going for 121 yards through two games. Eli Jacon-Duffy, also a returning sophomore, has gone for 62 yards through the first two games of the year.

Only three wide receivers have gotten catches so far this year, combining for just 106 yards, much less than the tight ends’ 183.

This means a few things about the offense. First, Bowling Green doesn’t gamble. They take the easy plays, the easy throws, and make sure not to give up any stupid plays. While, in theory, it could work, big plays need to be made in order to beat Power Four teams.

And a team like Iowa State won’t allow the Falcons to win just by making easy throws. In addition, it creates an offense that is slow and holds the ball for a long time. At the same time, though, it allows the offense to flow well without relying on deep targets to make plays or playmakers who catch the ball and run.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Iowa State linebackers are able to approach this. It seems likely that Sullivan Schlimgen will be more focused on hitting the quarterback and stopping the run, but players like Carson Willich, Beau Goodwin, and Willie Breland III will be key pieces for the squad this week against the unique offense.

The Falcons haven’t had a great start to the season; in fact, far from it. But the reality is that they are going to test the Cyclones in ways they didn’t think they would, and it should help them grow for tougher tests throughout the season.