Iowa State Football Grades for Week 2 Loss to Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones had a disappointing but strong Saturday night in Iowa City, IA, narrowly losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 16-13.

With low expectations going into the game, Iowa State looked fantastic, keeping it close and even leading for most of the game. But a field goal late in the game was enough to get the Hawkeyes the win.

Let’s give grades to the Cyclone units, breaking down the offense, defense, and special teams.

Offense - C

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) carries the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Anthony Hawkins (5) attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who would have expected an offensive Cy-Hawk game? No one, and that’s exactly what happened. Iowa State’s offense looked lackluster all game, with no player really shining.

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor completed 10-of-19 passes, leading to 117 yards and a passing touchdown, a decent yet uninspiring performance overall.

The real success was in the run game, where running back Aiden Flora was able to pick up 89 yards, fueling the Cyclones to an impressive lead early. Without Flora, the offense may have been an F, as no receiver, tight end, or offensive lineman stood out.

Defense - A

How about this Iowa State defense? Playing against one of the best running backs in the nation, the Cyclones needed to stop Kamari Moulton if they wanted any chance to win the game. And they did, holding him to 57 yards.

Quarterback Hank Brown looked solid, completing 21 passes, including a long ball to Tony Diaz that put them right back in the ballgame. But overall, Iowa State was able to cause a ton of havoc. Even without getting a single sack, the squad dominated the Hawkeyes when they had the ball.

Linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen had nine tackles, linebacker Carson Willich had six, and safety Drew Surges finished with six as well. Willich also had the team’s only tackle for loss.

Special Teams - B

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones punter Ethan Gurney (95) punts the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The special teams were solid overall. In a rivalry game like the Cy-Hawk, special teams are immensely important, and the Cyclones were able to do a great job in that regard.

After a pathetic special teams performance in Week 1, Iowa State was able to punt the ball well, and kicker Kyle Konrardy played well overall. His long kickoffs and pair of field goals were able to stun Iowa, making it a lot tougher for them to win the game. While he didn’t have a chance at a game-winning kick, he definitely would have nailed it if given an opportunity.

The punt return unit still needs a bit of work, but a lot of that should be credited to the Hawkeyes, who punted the ball immensely well all night.