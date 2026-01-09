Iowa State Improves Pass Rush Landing Former Washington State Edge Rusher

The Iowa State Cyclones fan base has been going through a whirlwind of emotions over the last few weeks.

In early December, the winningest coach in program history, Matt Campbell, said goodbye, accepting the head coach position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Within hours of his departure, the school hired Jimmy Rogers to take over the football team as head coach.

What followed was an unprecedented roster overhaul with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal. It was hard for the fan base not to feel some disappointment, seeing so many players they have cheered on in recent years depart at once.

However, those fans are now on the other side of the coin. They are now seeing a program’s talent depleted for their benefit, with Washington State Cougars players following Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit from Pullman to Ames.

Iowa State secures commitment from Washington State's Malaki Ta'ase

Nov 15, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Malaki Ta'Ase (98) celebrate after a sack against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Since the transfer portal opened officially on Jan. 2, a steady stream of former Washington State players have committed to Iowa State. The most recent player to do so is edge rusher Malaki Ta’ase.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining after beginning his career with the New Mexico State Aggies in 2024 before spending one season with the Cougars. In his one year there, he recorded 17 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended across 13 games.

Ta’ase graded out rather well over at PFF, earning a 67.9 overall defensive grade. His best mark was as a pass rusher, earning a 69.2 pass rushing grade. He was credited with 17 total pressures, which will provide a much-needed boost to the Iowa State pass rush.

In 2025, the Cyclones struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks consistently. It led to some monster performances against their defense despite the unit being graded out fairly well overall.

Iowa State earns a commitment from Washington State EDGE Malaki Ta’ase.



The 6-foot-2, 265-pound sophomore tallied 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble this season.



He will have two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/RyaR3zTVxl — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) January 8, 2026

Ta’ase should help with that immediately, especially because he knows what Rogers and Bobbit will expect from players in the scheme they will be deploying.

The talented edge rusher is the 31st player to have committed to Iowa State from the transfer portal. He is the fifth defensive lineman in this cycle, something to keep an eye on because the team is changing from a 3-3-5 scheme to a 4-2-5.

That means there will have to be more defensive linemen available for the defensive staff to rotate through in the trenches.

Overall, Ta’ase is the 12th former Cougar player to follow Rogers and Bobbit to Ames. That number could grow with 15 more Washington State players still in the transfer portal.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: