Iowa State in Top Two for Michigan State Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal

One of the positions that new Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers has to essentially build from scratch is wide receiver.

When it was announced that Matt Campbell was heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions to become their head coach, a lot of talent departed along with him; both players from the roster in 2025 and the Class of 2026.

With over 50 players entering the transfer portal and even more exhausting their eligibility, there won’t be many familiar faces taking the field for the Cyclones next fall. However, that doens’t mean there won’t be talented players to root for.

Rogers has done a great job thus far of replenishing the depth chart with additions to the Class of 2026. There have already been seven players added in the transfer portal and even more could be joining the program in the coming days.

Iowa State, Purdue in on Michigan State's Evan Boyd

Michigan State's Evan Boyd catches a pass while warming up before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plenty of work remains, but things are certainly looking up for Iowa State, and more talent will make its way to Ames. The Cyclones are in on a bunch of prospects, including wide receiver Evan Boyd.

As shared by Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Iowa State is in the top two for the former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver on the transfer portal. They look like they will be battling it out with the Purdue Boilermakers, as both programs are set to host him for a visit.

Boyd will be heading to West Lafayette, Indiana, first on Jan. 6-7. Then, he will head to Ames on Jan. 7-8 for a visit.

A product of East Lansing High School in East Lansing, Michigan, he began his collegiate career with the Central Michigan Chippewas. Two seasons were spent with the MAC program before heading home and playing with the Spartans for one season.

Michigan State WR transfer Evan Boyd will visit Purdue (Jan. 6-7) and Iowa State (Jan. 7-8).



Those are the top two for him currently.https://t.co/QUEK12H9Wr pic.twitter.com/OJHfo0qYbd — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 4, 2026

Boyd has recorded 24 receptions in his collegiate career thus far, gaining 356 yards with two touchdowns scored. He has two years of eligibility remaining as a rising redshirt sophomore.

A three-star recruit coming out of high school, his ranking has improved each time he has entered the transfer portal. Boyd was an 81.09 coming out of high school, an 84.67 when he left Central Michigan and an 85.00 this time.

Should Boyd commit to the Cyclones, he would have a shot at playing time right away. The top eight players in terms of receiving yards from the team in 2025 aren’t coming back in 2026.

Opportunities would be plentiful for him to make an impact right away, with Dominic Overby, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, being the most productive wide receiver coming back.

