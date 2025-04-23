Iowa State lands another transfer portal OL in Derek Jensen
The Iowa State football team continues to build offensive line depth through the transfer portal, acquiring Derek Jensen on Tuesday.
Jensen entered the portal following one season spent with Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 314-pounder was a top recruit out of Wisconsin as a senior, holding an offer from the Cyclones at that time as well.
Adding Jensen along with Austin Barrett gives Iowa State both size and depth in the trenches. Keeping offensive linemen healthy through an extended season can be tough, so these are key pieces to any kind of deep run that the Cyclones want to have in the fall.
Jensen will also have four years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt this past season with the Badgers.
