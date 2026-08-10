Iowa State’s Cameron Pettaway Named To Award Watchlists

There aren’t very many recognizable faces within the Iowa State Cyclones football program heading into the 2026 season.

The roster underwent a massive overhaul following the departure of Matt Campbell, who accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Virtually the entire coaching staff and a large portion of the returning eligible players followed him to Happy Valley.

Taking over what was mostly a bare cupboard is Jimmy Rogers. He will be tasked with building upon the foundation Campbell provided during what was the most successful stretch of Cyclones football.

This is a golden opportunity for so many coaches and players. One player who is garnering attention from outside of Ames is running back Cameron Pettaway, who has landed on multiple award watchlists.

Cameron Pettaway named to Paul Hornung Award, Jet Award watchlists

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) carries the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Xavier Williams (36) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One watchlist that he has landed on is for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. It is certainly something that Pettaway has earned following a strong freshman year with the Bowling Green Falcons.

The MAC Newcomer of the Year Award winner, Pettaway was an impactful performer across multiple facets of the game. In nine games, he carried the ball 72 times for 365 yards. A weapon in the passing game, he also caught eight passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

On special teams, he also made his presence felt. On 12 kickoff returns, Pettaway gained 396 yards and scored one touchdown. His 33.0 average yards per return was first in the MAC.

When combining all his stats, that gave him 900 all-purpose yards as a redshirt freshman and three touchdowns. Averaging 100 all-purpose yards per game in your first season in college football is an impressive feat.

most versatile player in college football 🏎️💨@PettawayCameron has earned a spot on the @hornungaward preseason watch list 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QQybQmVETO — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 10, 2026

And he will be looking to build upon that with Iowa State. He is going to be a prominent part of the team’s game plan on offense, potentially as the lead running back. Aiden Flora, a holdover from last year’s team, and Arnold Barnes III, a transfer from the Tulane Green Wave, are expected to lead the backfield.

His work as a return man has landed him on a second watchlist. Pettaway was also named to the Jet Award preseason watchlist, which is given annually to the best return specialist in the country.

If he can stay healthy and play in all of the Cyclones’ games in 2026, it would not be a surprise to see him more than double the production he had with Bowling Green in 2025. Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl is planning to use a pro-style, run-first offense, which means plenty of touches for Pettaway and the running backs.