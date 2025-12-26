One Reported Major Change Has Aiden Flora Remaining With Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones have suffered numerous losses this offseason from their football roster following their coaching change. After 10 years at the helm of the program, Matt Campbell decided to accept the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions and has since been replaced by Jimmy Rogers.

The change led to a mass exodus of players from the roster. Both players on the 2025 team who had eligibility remaining and members of the Class of 2026 decided to enter the transfer portal or decommit from the program.

Jan. 2 is when the transfer portal officially opens, and players can start changing schools. Expect a number of former Cyclones to follow Campbell to Penn State, just as several coaches and high school recruits already have done.

Rogers and his staff will have their work cut out for them when it comes to restocking the roster. But they received a bit of good news on Christmas Day from Aiden Flora.

Aiden Flora remaining with Iowa State

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he revealed that he would be remaining at Iowa State, tagging his new head coach and offensive coordinator, Tyler Roehl, in the post.

This is huge news for the Cyclones. Flora was a weapon as a special teams contributor, excelling as a return man in 2025. He handled eight punt returns, gaining 209 yards, including a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs that helped turn the tide of the game and snap Iowa State’s four-game losing streak.

Eight kickoff returns were handled as well, averaging 21.4 yards per return. Altogether, Flora added 463 all-purpose yards on the season.

His role wasn’t massive offensively, but when he received touches, he made the most of his opportunities. He carried the ball four times for 58 yards and one score, adding two receptions for 25 yards.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Flora has with the new staff and if he is included more in the offensive game plan. With Carson Hansen entering the transfer portal, there are a lot of touches up for grabs in the team’s backfield.

Seeing his role expand offensively would come as no surprise because this staff seems to like what they have seen from him in the early going. According to Cyclone Fanatic on X, Flora is set to be a scholarship player for the program.

That very likely played a key role in his remaining committed to the program. In his first two years with the Cyclones, Flora was a walk-on player. Now, he will reportedly be on scholarship with the team.

It is certainly an encouraging step in the right direction for Rogers and the staff. After so many players announced they were departing, retaining a key special teams member with upside to grow into a bigger role offensively is a nice get.

