Iowa State with high hopes as football kicks off spring practice
The Iowa State football team is coming off the most successful season in program history, winning 11 games for the first time along with playing for the Big 12 Conference title.
But Matt Campbell and his staff know they had the chance to do even more in 2024. And that is why the focus has been dialed in with the start of spring practice.
The Cyclones will have 15 practices to work towards August when they open the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland against league rival Kansas State. That game will be the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, kicking off on August 23.
“I think there’s a lot of urgency,” Campbell said. “I think there’s a great sense of not complacency, which I think at times we’ve felt in our past.
“I think there’s a lot of guys that are trying to prove that they’re ready to step into great leadership roles. It’s kind of a unique offseason to be quite honest.”
Iowa State lost several key pieces that will need to be replaced including leading receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. They do have starting quarterback Rocco Becht back after throwing for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Top rushers Carsen Hansen and Abu Sama III also return along with Gabe Burkle and Benjamin Brahmer. Campbell and his staff used the transfer portal to find wide receivers to replace Noel and Higgins, who formed one of the most successful duos in school history.
Tyler Miller, the most experienced starter back, returns along the offensive line with Dylan Barrett and Brendan Black.
Kooper Ebel, Jeremiah Cooper, Cael Brezina, Jontez Williams and Domonique Orange anchor the defense with rising stars like Rylan Barnes and Beau Goodwin set for more time this year. Specialists Tyler Perkins, Kyle Konrardy, Drew Clausen and Jace T. Gilbert are also back.
Iowa State started the 2024 season 7-0 before back-to-back losses in November to Texas Tech and Kansas. They regrouped, winning the last three to secure a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game vs. Arizona State, falling, 36-26.
The Cyclones capped the year off with a thrilling 42-41 victory vs. Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
In 2025, Iowa State will host three league schools for the first time in Arizona, Arizona State and BYU. Six of the teams on the schedule won at least nine games last year.