Jalen Travis becomes fourth Iowa State player selected in NFL Draft
A fourth former Iowa State football player was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. Offensive lineman Jalen Travis was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round at pick No. 127 overall.
On Friday, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel both went to the Houston Texans while Darien Porter was picked by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Travis spent one season with the Cyclones, becoming the 16th player under Matt Campbell to go in the draft. This is the second time under Campbell they have had four players picked, with the other coming in 2022.
A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Travis is the first Iowa State offensive lineman picked since 2013 and the highest since 2012. He started his career at Princeton in the Ivy League, transferring to Iowa State after graduating.
Travis earned honorable mention all-Big 12 honors this past year, playing in the final 12 games after missing the first two due to an injury. He was part of an offensive line unit that recorded 27 rushing touchdowns and finished with 11 wins.
Read more Iowa State NFL Draft coverage
* Jaylin Noel joins Jayden Higgins with Houston Texans
*Darien Porter picked by Las Vegas Raiders in NFL Draft
* Jayden Higgins drafted in second round by Houston Texans in NFL Draft