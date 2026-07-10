Jaylen Raynor Being Undervalued in Big 12 QB Rankings
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The Iowa State Cyclones are in a tough spot heading into the 2026 college football season as the only team in the country without a single starter returning from the 2025 squad.
Matt Campbell’s departure to the Penn State Nittany Lions led to a roster purge, with more than 50 players entering the transfer portal. New head coach Jimmy Rogers had his work cut out for him, but did as good a job as possible restocking the roster with talent.
One of the players who is going to be counted on to play a key role is Jaylen Raynor. A transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he is someone Cyclones fans know from playing against the last few years. Now, he is on their side, looking to bring his dynamic dual-threat ability to Jack Trice Stadium.
However, he is being overlooked heading into the season. Over at On3 (subscription required), rankings were shared of the top 10 quarterbacks in the Big 12. Raynor did not make the cut, which should put a chip on his shoulder if there already wasn’t one.
Jaylen Raynor overlooked in Big 12 quarterback rankings
Noah Fifita of the Arizona Wildcats is the No. 1-ranked signal-caller in the conference. Devon Dampier, Drew Mestemaker, Connor Weigman, Bear Backmeier, Avery Johnson, Alonza Barrett III, Jaden Craig, Cutter Boley and DJ Lagway are Nos. 2-9.
Making the jump from the Sun Belt Conference to the Big 12 is a major one. It is fair to have some skepticism about the Iowa State offense, given the lack of Power 4 experience throughout the roster.
However, opponents will be making a mistake by overlooking this group. Raynor has been incredibly productive thus far in his collegiate career and looks to have the skill set to do some damage at this level.
He has completed 62.9% of passes in his career for 8,694 yards, throwing 52 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Taking care of the ball will be paramount for this offense to find success, given the talent discrepancy on paper they will face most weeks.
Raynor can make plays with his legs, producing 1,183 rushing yards and 15 more scores on the ground. Expect offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl to take advantage of that skill set to keep opposing defenses honest.
Making the transition easier is his offensive coordinator with Arkansas State, Keith Heckendorf, who went to Ames this offseason as well. Rogers hired him as his quarterbacks coach, giving Raynor plenty of continuity while learning a new playbook.
No one is expecting Raynor to out-produce Fifita, but he is going to prove to be a top 10 quarterback in the conference as the season moves along.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.