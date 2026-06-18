The Ceiling and Floor of Iowa State Quarterback Jaylen Raynor
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The Iowa State Cyclones have a new sheriff in town.
After an abundance of star quarterbacks throughout the years, such as Seneca Wallace, Brock Purdy, and Rocco Becht, Iowa State now has a new star coming in, one who could potentially be the next big thing in Ames, IA.
His name is Jaylen Raynor. He was a three-year starter with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where he consistently put up great numbers throughout the years.
Raynor was always phenomenal through the air and a solid threat on the ground as well. While he did have occasional trouble with his decision-making, he made up for it with his dynamic play. Last season, he threw for 3,361 yards, ranking 20th across the entire nation.
Jaylen Raynor can stuff stat sheet at quarterback
Raynor has been great at the Group of Five level, but many are wondering whether he really can make the jump to become a true star in college football. He definitely has insanely high potential, but there is also a chance that things will crash down.
So how good or bad could Raynor really be? Let’s take a look at two scenarios of how his year could play out, one being his ceiling and the other being his floor.
Ceiling
Raynor starts the season great. He fits well in new head coach Jimmy Rogers’ system, and things work out very quickly. He helps Iowa State to a good record, a bowl game, and potentially an iconic win.
Raynor succeeds in the air, becoming one of the best passers in the country in terms of yards. On the ground, he navigates through defenders well, knows when to slide, and gets the extra yards.
He ends the year near the top five quarterbacks in the Big 12, and leads the Cyclones to a good campaign.
Floor
Things could be great for Raynor, but they could also be really bad. Early in the season, when he’s needed most, things don’t go his way, and he struggles to connect with his teammates.
At times throughout the year, he shows promise, but more in a potential kind of way rather than a finished product kind of way. For a senior, that just can’t happen.
He has trouble throwing consistent passes and a lot get picked off. On the ground, he’s still fast, just not as fast as some Power-4 defenders. He still finishes the year as a decent player, but can’t lead Iowa State to a bowl game, their ultimate goal this season.
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Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.