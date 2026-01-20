Jaylen Raynor Provides Iowa State Cyclones With One Underrated Key Attribute

There are going to be a lot of new faces taking the field for the Iowa State Cyclones during the 2026 football season.

The coaching change they underwent this offseason, with Matt Campbell leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions and Jimmy Rogers being hired to replace him, led to massive changes with the roster.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, a number only the Oklahoma State Cowboys beat. 16 of those players were starters who departed, a number that no other program came close to matching.

One of the players who will be tasked with stepping into a starting role is quarterback Jaylen Raynor. He will be replacing Rocco Becht, who decided to follow Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser to Penn State.

Jaylen Raynor brings much-needed experience to Iowa State

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) warms up before Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Those are some big shoes Raynor will have to fill. Becht has been a leader for the team as a three-year starter, and replacing what he brought to the table will not be easy. But the former Arkansas State Red Wolves star is prepared to take on the challenge, and his experience is an underrated attribute that he is bringing a lot with him.

"Knowledge is power," Raynor said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "The more and more reps I take, it's kind of just putting it in the bank and building on top of that. And having those banked reps and things I've seen from my freshman year all the way to this past year. And just constantly learning and growing. And now being satisfied because football is a game of evolution. It's always growing and changing, so there are always things to learn."

Rogers and his staff have to feel fortunate that Raynor committed to the program. He was sold on the coaches looking to hit the ground running and compete for championships immediately in 2026.

Lofty goals for sure, but when the coach and his quarterback are on the same page, great things can happen. There will be some adjustments given the new offensive scheme that Raynor will be playing in, but he will have a familiar face to work with.

The first quarterbacks coach on Rogers’s staff is Keith Heckendorf, who has spent the last few years as the offensive coordinator for the Red Wolves. That relationship will certainly help the transition for the two to a new program.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl wants to play a physical, aggressive style of offense. It may differ from what Raynor has run the last few years with Arkansas State, but he is excited for what is to come.

Especially getting to play in front of the great fans at Jack Trice Stadium after being a visiting player with the Red Wolves in 2024.

