Jaylen Raynor Reveals What Kind of Offense He Will Run With Iowa State Cyclones

The 2026 college football season is the dawn of a new era for the Iowa State Cyclones. For the first time in over a decade, they are going to have a new head coach leading the team on the sidelines.

After 10 seasons at the helm, Matt Campbell decided to accept the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Taking over in his place is Jimmy Rogers, who coached in 2025 with the Washington State Cougars.

With the coaching change, the roster underwent a massive overhaul. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including 16 starters from last season. Because of that, there are plenty of opportunities for playing time in 2026.

One of the players who is in line for a major role with the Cyclones next fall is Jaylen Raynor. A transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he will very likely be the starting quarterback next year in place of Rocco Becht, who held the mantle for the last three seasons.

Jaylen Raynor excited about hard-nosed Iowa State offense

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) warms up before Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

A dual-threat, Raynor is as dangerous with his arm as his legs. He led the Sun Belt in completions, attempts, passing yards and yards per game. Iowa State saw firsthand how dangerous he could be in matchups during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

There are some huge shoes to fill with Becht’s departure, but Raynor has the confidence and skill to make an immediate impact in his final year of college eligibility. He is looking forward to the opportunity with the Cyclones and is excited to get to work with offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.

"He's super passionate about what he does," Raynor said when speaking about Roehl, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "He's super excited to get to Iowa State, and for this opportunity to get the offense going, get the ground and foundation of the offense in.

Roehl is well-traveled, spending time previously with Iowa State and North Dakota State at the collegiate level and with the Detroit Lions in the NFL. He is a well-respected offensive mind, which is why Raynor is so excited to work alongside him and his former offensive coordinator with Arkansas State, Keith Heckendorf, who is now the quarterbacks coach in Ames.

What kind of offense can fans expect now with Roehl and Raynor? It will be much different than what he has done previously with the Red Wolves, revealing that a physical, tough game plan is going to be featured in 2026.

"His first thing is to establish our toughness. As an offense, he wants to be the toughest offense in the country. So, that's going to start in the offseason, obviously with the workouts, with the team building, building that foundation off the field before we even get on the field."

That certainly hints at bringing physicality in the trenches, with the offensive line setting the tone for a smashmouth running game.

Raynor might not have to carry the offense by himself as much with the Cyclones as he did with Arkansas State, but the coaching staff has to feel good knowing that he is capable of it should the need arise.

