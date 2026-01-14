Jimmy Rogers Has Turned Iowa State Weakness Into Strength on Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have undergone a massive overhaul over the last few weeks, headlined by their coaching change.

Jimmy Rogers was hired away from the Washington State Cougars to replace Matt Campbell. After 10 years at the helm, he is taking on a new challenge as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

That was a seismic change for the program, leading to not only the coaching and support staff changing, but the roster as well. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, leaving a virtually clean slate for Rogers to work with.

He has been very active on the transfer portal. Just as players followed Campbell to Penn State, former Washington State players have followed Rogers to Iowa State. But he has left no stone unturned, bringing in players from all levels of college football to restock the talent on the roster.

Iowa State secures commitment from Jareb Ramos from Montana

Aug 30, 2014; Laramie, WY, USA; A Montana Grizzlies helmet during game against the Wyoming Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Grizzlies 17-12. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

One of the latest additions is yet another upgrade for the defensive line. Former Montana Grizzlies interior defensive lineman Jareb Ramos has committed to the Cyclones with one year of eligibility remaining.

He visited Ames and went to Hilton Coliseum this past weekend and committed shortly after.

A key part of the Montana defensive line rotation, he played 516 snaps across 14 games as a redshirt junior. He was disruptive on the interior, recording two sacks and 12 total pressures.

While his PFF grade was somewhat underwhelming, with an overall grade of 60.7, he got the job done as a run defender. His run defense grade of 65.7 was solid, racking up 27 total tackles and 11stops with one forced fumble.

Ramos brings a ton of experience to the Iowa State defensive line, which has been restocked with seniors and redshirt seniors this offseason. He is the seventh player added who classifies as a senior, giving Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit an experienced bunch to rely on.

The Cyclones are also undergoing a schematic change. For the last few years, they played a 3-3-5 defense. That will change to a 4-2-5, which means the need for more depth along the defensive line.

Ramos certainly helps in that regard. Competition will be fierce for playing time. He should be in the mix along with Max Baloun, Bryson Lamb and Zaimir Hawk, one of the holdovers from the 2025 roster.

The defensive front was a weakness at points last season with an anemic pass rush. Now, it looks like it could be a strength for the Iowa State defense in 2026.

More Iowa State Football News: