Jimmy Rogers Officially Announces Support Staff With Iowa State Cyclones

The dawn of a new era is upon the Iowa State Cyclones football team. After having Matt Campbell at the helm as head coach for 10 years, he has moved on to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Tasked with replacing the winningest coach in Cyclones history is Jimmy Rogers. Formerly of the Washington State Cougars, Iowa State is confident enough in his abilities to lead the football program that they suffered major monetary losses making this move.

If he can live up to expectations and continue building upon the foundation that Campbell has put together, that money will be a drop in the bucket down the line. Of course, it will take more than just Rogers to keep the positive momentum going for the Cyclones.

He will need to be surrounded by a staff that will help elevate this program to the next level. That process has been started with a few additions being named to the coaching staff under him.

Jimmy Rogers announces more staff hirings

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State is excited to welcome back Tyler Roehl. Once he is finished with his obligations to the Detroit Lions in the NFL as their tight ends coach, he will be taking over as the Cyclones’ offensive coordinator.

On the other side of the ball, Rogers will be entrusting Jesse Bobbit as defensive coordinator. The two know each other very well, with Bobbit playing under Rogers during his collegiate career with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and coaching together since.

Along with on-field coaches, Rogers has announced more support staff members who will be hired by Iowa State. Taking over as Chief of Staff will be Jon Shaeffer.

Fired up to be a Cyclone! 🌪️



Cyclone Nation - Let’s get to Work! https://t.co/5pElV03X3q — Jonathan Shaeffer (@JonShaeffer) December 30, 2025

Announced at Rogers’s hiring press conference, Schaeffer has worked alongside Rogers for the last 13 years. His job will include handling off-field tasks, such as scheduling and travel logistics for the team.

Along with the Schaffer news, another expected hiring has become official. Ricky Ciccone is being hired as General Manager. He is credited with helping build a virtually new roster with Washington State last year that featured 75 newcomers.

That didn’t stop the Cougars from finding success on the field. They were bowl eligible during the regular season and picked up a victory in the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl over the Utah State Aggies to finish 7-6.

Along with those two, Rogers has announced the hirings of Tony Calcutta as Director of Recruiting, Leon Douglas as Director of Player Develpment, Kris Kratch as the Head of Player Performance & Culture, Andy Lucas as the Director of Recruiting Communications, Nick Meltz as the Recruiting Operations Assists, Alex Self as the Director of Player Personnel, Nicole Vuncanon as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Bailey Wright as the Dirctor of Creative.

All of those hirings will have a hand in helping help Rogers take this program to the next level as the successor to Campbell.

More Iowa State Football News: