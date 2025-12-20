Jontez Williams Responds to Iowa State Coach's Goodbye Message on Social Media

With Matt Campbell accepting the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, major changes were on the horizon for the Iowa State Cyclones.

The football program has been busy preparing for life after the most winningest coach they have had. Tasked with replacing and building upon what Campbell has developed in Ames is Jimmy Rogers, formerly of the Washington State Cougars.

There have already been some announcements about who will be on the new coaching staff. A few people are following Rogers from Washington State, including defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, who is the interim head coach for the Cougars in their bowl game.

As expected, Campbell has a number of coaches who are following him to Penn State to be on their staff. One coach who seemingly remains available is Hank Poteat, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a nice goodbye message to Iowa State.

Jontez Williams responds to Hank Poteat's message on social media

Iowa State's cornerback coach Hank Poteat talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

“To my players:

Grateful for the past 3 years coaching you. Thank you for trusting me and letting me be part of your journey. Keep developing, keep believing, and never stop loving the grind. Most importantly, keep that dawg mentality!!” he wrote on X.

One of his players, cornerback Jontez Williams, responded to the message. He thanks Poteat for everything he has done while playing under him the last few years.

Appreciate everything coach real mentor and leader my dawg💯 https://t.co/4tl0OOLdFR — j0ntez_ (@JontezWilliams) December 18, 2025

They began their tenures with the Cyclones together in 2023. Williams was a true freshman, and Poteat was in his first year on the job as the team’s cornerbacks coach, while also working with the kick and punt returners.

Their time together was fruitful. Williams turned himself into an excellent playmaker in the Iowa State secondary. He recorded four interceptions as a sophomore and five passes defended with two tackles for loss.

Off to another incredible start in 2025, a season-ending knee injury derailed his campaign after only five games. Williams had already recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and three passes defended, while grading out as the best defender on the team according to PFF.

Poteat deserves credit not only for helping Williams develop, but also for helping all of the players in the Cyclones' secondary that he helped. Jeremiah Cooper did a great job transitioning from safety to cornerback. Tre Bell and Quentin Taylor Jr. were both ready for expanded roles when Williams and Cooper went down with injuries.

He also had two players, TJ Tampa and Darien Porter, get drafted during his time at Iowa State. Whoever adds Poteat to their staff is getting a great coach who has a vast amount of knowledge to share with his players after spending 10 years in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl.

