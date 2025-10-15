Kaidon Salter Took Full Advantage of Undermanned Iowa State Cyclones Positional Group
The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they would have their work cut out for them heading on the road to Boulder to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes. With so many key contributors sidelined, other players on the team would need to step up.
In some cases, they answered the call. Running back Abu Sama III is proving to be capable of handling a workhorse role with Carson Hansen sidelined. He steamrolled the Colorado defense for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Kicking remains an issue without Kyle Konrardy. Chase Smith, who is the team’s third stringer, even got hurt against the Buffaloes. Until Konrardy comes back, this will be a major issue.
Alas, head coach Matt Campbell at least knows those contributors will be coming back. On defense, he and coordinator Jon Heacock have to figure out life without their star cornerback duo, Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams.
Both are sidelined for the duration of the season with knee injuries. The unit did some things better against Colorado than the Cincinnati Bearcats the week prior, but the outcome was the same: a quarterback torching them when it mattered most.
Kaidon Salter picked apart Iowa State defense
A week after Brendan Sorsby made several big plays against the undermanned Iowa State defense, Kaidon Salter continued the troubling trend.
The former Liberty Flames star has struggled in his time with the Buffaloes. He was benched earlier in the campaign and threw four interceptions in the two games entering the matchup with the Cyclones.
For at least one week, he turned the clock back, looking more like the Liberty version of himself. He was named Quarterback of the Week by PFF and rightfully so, stuffing the stat sheet and leading his team to an upset victory.
Salter completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He added 57 yards on the ground, beating Iowa State with his dual-threat skill set.
It was only the second time this season he threw multiple touchdowns without an interception. The other occurrence was against the Wyoming Cowboys. The most impressive part of his performance was stepping up in the clutch moments.
As shared by PFF (subscription required), his 15.4% big-time throw rate was first amongst passers this week. That led to him having the best passing grade of Week 7 with a 92.6. His overall grade of 90.6 was fourth best amongst players at his position and fifth best amongst all offensive players.
Now on bye, it would be fair to assume the passing defense will be a point of emphasis for Campbell and his staff. There is only so much they can do to compensate for the loss of two All-Big 12 caliber defensive backs.
Tre Bell and Quentin Taylor Jr. are doing what they can to hold things up in the secondary. One way to take some heat off of them would be to generate more pressure with the defensive front.
If the Cyclones can start controlling the line of scrimmage better and getting after the quarterback, it will help an undermanned secondary perform at a higher level. It would mean not having to hold up coverage for as long.