Latest Heisman Trophy odds see Big 12 at the forefront behind two-way star Travis Hunter
While Iowa State football tries to regroup, the Big 12 Conference remains in the running for some major awards at the end of the season.
That includes the Heisman Trophy, which sees two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado as the favorite on multiple sportsbooks. Hunter, who plays wide receiver and cornerback for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, could likely secure the award if his team can reach the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
At the moment, Colorado is set to compete in the Big 12 title game opposite BYU as long as both teams win-out. If the Buffaloes go from no even qualifying for a bowl to challenging for the national title, Hunter will be a big reason why.
So is his teammate, Shedeur Sanders, the son of the former NFL and MLB standout. Shedeur Sanders, the starting quarterback at Colorado, is in a pack with the likes of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik a bit further down the line.
Hunter’s main challenges remain Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
As for Iowa State’s Rocco Becht, he had a big passing game vs. Kansas, but it came in a tough loss. The defeat knocked the Cyclones from being alongside Colorado in the chase for a spot in the league title game.
Other Big 12 players on some boards for the Heisman include BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff and Kansas State signal-caller Avery Johnson.
Retzlaff has the Cougars still standing tall as one of just four undefeated teams left with Oregon, Indiana and Army.
Hunter would be the first Big 12 player to win the award since 2018 when Kyler Murray captured it for Oklahoma, who now competes in the SEC. The last team currently in the conference to win the Heisman was 2011 and Baylor with Robert Griffin III.
A top recruit, Hunter would be the third straight player who transferred schools to win the honor. He started his career with Sanders at Jackson State. Jayden Daniels, who won it for LSU last year, began his career at Arizona State while Caleb Williams the year before transferred from Oklahoma to USC.
