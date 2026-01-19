NIL Valuation of $307,000 Revealed for Iowa State Defensive End Transfer Commit

New Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers had a lot of work to do with the roster upon accepting the job.

Taking over for Matt Campbell, who accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rogers was overseeing another roster overhaul. After having 75 newcomers with the Washington State Cougars in 2025, he was going to approach that number again in his first year with the Cyclones.

Iowa State had more than 50 players enter the transfer portal, 16 of which were starters, which was the most lost in this year’s cycle by any team in the country. Their Class of 2026 also had to be restocked with 16 out of 22 players from Signing Day decommitting after the coaching change.

That left a lot of work for Rogers and his staff, but they have done a wonderful job thus far. More than 40 players have committed to the team via the transfer portal, and they have added 19 hard commits in the Class of 2026.

How much NIL money did Isaac Terrell get from Iowa State?

Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88)

Some of those players are ones that Rogers is familiar with, whether it be coaching them at Washington State last year or flipping them from the Cougars to the Cyclones coming out of high school.

One of the players that Iowa State fans should be excited about the most is Isaac Terrell. A productive edge rusher for Washington State, he will be coming to Ames for his senior season, addressing a major need on the Cyclones’ defense.

Given his level of production and pedigree, it should come as no surprise that Terrell is one of the highest-paid players in terms of NIL valuations that have been released thus far for Iowa State in the transfer portal.

According to On3, the veteran edge rusher has an NIL valuation of $307,000. That is the third most of the players whose valuations have been revealed. Only linebacker Montreze Smith, with $311,000, and defensive end Caden Crawford, with $309,000, are higher.





January 13, 2026

Iowa State isn’t flush with NIL money like some of its peers in the Big 12, so there are challenges when pursuing players on the transfer portal. But they have done a great job restocking the roster with talent, adding several highly regarded players, such as Terrell.

With an 89.25 portal rating, he is the highest-ranked player the Cyclones added in this cycle. He was No. 238 nationally and the No. 25-ranked EDGE defender.

Terrell will be looking to replicate the success he had under Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit in 2025 in Ames in 2026. He had 28 total tackles, 12 of which were for a loss, with 7.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.

