Iowa State Cyclones Officially Hire Washington State Cougars Defensive Coordinator

The football staff under the new Iowa State Cyclones head coach, Jimmy Rogers, is beginning to take shape.

Official updates have been shared with several key members, including new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. The current tight ends coach with the Detroit Lions, this is a homecoming for Roehl, who was on Matt Campbell’s staff in 2024 as assistant head coach and running backs coach.

On the other side of the ball, Rogers will be working with a familiar face. Jesse Bobbitt has officially been added to the staff as the new defensive coordinator. He will be replacing John Heacock, who announced his retirement.

He held the same position with the Washington State Cougars under Rogers in 2024. He was also the interim head coach for the program for the last few weeks, leading them to victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the Utah State Aggies, 34-21.

Bobbit was a former player under Rogers while he was on the staff of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. He was a starter at linebacker for three seasons, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team honors in 2016 and serving as a team captain.

"Jesse was one of the most focused players I've ever coached and that has carried over into his coaching career," Rogers said via a statement on the team’s official website. "He has a great ability to build a culture within his defensive staff and on that side of the ball. A culture where guys play for each other and hold each other accountable.

"The style we are going to play here will replicate Jesse's personality, his intensity and what he expects on a day-to-day basis."

Cyclones fans should be very excited about this hire. Bobbit has found a ton of success as a defensive coach, turning Washington State into one of the best units on that side of the ball in the country.

In 2025, the Cougars allowed only 20.2 points per game. Six out of 13 games, they held opponents to 10 points or less. Over their last nine games, they were truly stingy, allowing only 13.5 points per game.

Washington State went 7-6 this past fall, but just missed out on a truly special campaign. They lost to the Ole Miss Rebels and James Madison Dukes, two College Football Playoff participants, 24-21 and 24-20, respectively. A 22-20 loss was also recorded on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers, who participated in the ACC championship.

In all three games, the Cougars' defense held their opponents at least 10 points under their per-game average for points scored.

Washington State ranked 15th nationally, allowing only 299.5 yards per game. Their 174.4 yards per game through the air was 13th in the nation.

31 sacks were recorded, and the team excelled at limiting damage when teams got into the red zone. They were 10th in the country with a 72.7% red zone defense. When it mattered most, they got stops, allowing opponents to convert only 33.3% of their fourth-down attempts, which was seventh best.

Iowa State is getting a talented defensive mind to lead that unit. It will be interesting to see if he can convince any of the players to follow him to Ames because there are some major voids that need to be filled on the depth chart.

