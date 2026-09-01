Notable Iowa State Football Players Not Starters on First Depth Chart

The Iowa State Cyclones have finally released their depth chart heading into their week one game against the SEMO Redhawks this Saturday. In the first game of the Jimmy Rogers era, the Cyclones look to get off the ground running and start the season 1-0.

In the depth chart release, there were tons of interesting reveals. Lots of players without much hype got a starting spot, and lots of projected starters were put on the bench.

Let’s take a look at some notable absences from the starting lineup.

Cameron Pettaway

Iowa State running back Cameron Pettaway (0) runs with the ball during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron Pettaway was a fantastic player last season with the Bowling Green Falcons, where he showcased himself in the run game and pass game, and was great on special teams.

His great year earned him MAC Freshman of the Year honors as well as a spot on the freshman All-American team as a returner. While he will be on kick return duty, many thought he had a chance to win the starting running back job as well. But unfortunately for him, Aiden Flora won the job.

Colin Amick

Colin Amick was a freshman All-American as well, but at the FCS level instead. He played for the Montana Grizzlies, who fell just short of the national championship game in a loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

Amick had a great season and looked like a potential starter even at his young age. However, it looks like Maasai King will be getting starting center duties over him. It’s unfortunate, but just another reason to work harder and look to earn his spot back.

Zaimir Hawk

Zaimir Hawk is a returner to Iowa State from last year, where he did well in his limited time on the field. While the defensive lineman room is stacked, it was more of the exterior defenders who were the top guys, and it looked like Hawk potentially could have gotten his way into a starting interior defensive lineman role. He didn't earn it outright, as it will be him or veteran Max Baloun.

Malaki Ta'ase

Iowa State defensive end Malaki Ta’ase (98) and Iowa State defensive end Trey Verdon (44) get ready for a drillduring the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Malaki Ta’ase is one of the Cyclones' best defensive players on the team after a great season with the Washington State Cougars, but unfortunately lies in the toughest position to win on the squad. As an exterior defensive lineman, he’s stuck behind Issac Terrell and Caden Crawford. He certainly will get opportunities, just maybe not what he was expecting when transferring in from Washington State.

Montreze Smith Jr.

Montreze Smith Jr. is a player who received a lot of hype over the offseason after a stellar season with the Austin Peay Governors. He was a physical tackler and a beast defensively, with what feels like a magnet to the ball.

Unfortunately, though, he’s going to start the season on the bench, meaning his amazing year at the FCS level probably didn’t translate the way many thought it would.

Jaheim Singletary

Singletary spent an abundance of time with the Arkansas Razorbacks, getting to play in big games for years. He also was a high level high school recruit with offers from essentially everywhere in the country.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been the dominant beast many thought he could be at the cornerback position, but he isn’t a bad player whatsoever. He’s going to start the season from the bench, but look to work his way up into reps with the starters.