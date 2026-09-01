4 Biggest Takeaways From Iowa State Football’s Depth Chart Release

The Iowa State Cyclones released their depth chart for Week 1 against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks, officially revealing who will be starting for the team in the opener at Jack Trice Stadium.

There are a few expected outcomes, such as Jaylen Raynor at quarterback and Aiden Flora at running back on offense. On defense, Isaac Terrell is atop the defensive end position, and Sullivan Schlimgen is the lead middle linebacker.

However, there were some surprises on the depth chart. Here are four of the biggest takeaways from the first official depth chart of the season.

4. Connor Moberly Backup QB

Iowa State quarterback Connor Moberly (5) throws a pass during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Jaylen Raynor committed to the Cyclones, it was believed that he would be the starter. But he wasn’t the only transfer to come to Ames at the position, as he was joined by Zane Flores, formerly of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Flores will be starting the season as the No. 3 quarterback because he looks to have lost the backup competition to Connor Moberly, the only holdover at the position from last year. A redshirt sophomore, he is heading into his third year at Iowa State but has only six games of experience under his belt.

He is 5-for-11 passing for 49 yards with one interception but has made some plays with his legs, gaining 80 yards on 12 carries.

3. Montreze Smith Buried on Depth Chart

Iowa State releases their first depth chart of the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/4Rxz33kVBs — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) August 31, 2026

One of the players who was drawing a lot of buzz during the offseason program was linebacker Montreze Smith Jr. Out of high school, he committed to the Duke Blue Devils but eventually transferred down a level, landing with Austin Peay.

He was dominant there, earning FCS Football Central All-American honors along with being named the UAC Freshman of the Year and making the First Team All-UAC. It was earned as he compiled 74 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

However, he is going to have to earn a spot in the Cyclones lineup because he is No. 3 on the WLB depth chart behind Carson Willich and Beau Goodwin, two holdovers from last year’s team.

2. Only 4 True Freshmen Listed

Iowa State wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr. (13) catches the ball during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026 in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of turnover on this year’s Iowa State roster, which isn’t too much of a surprise given the coaching change that occurred. However, there aren’t going to be many first-year players getting snaps in the early going.

The first depth chart features only four true freshmen: wide receiver Jamal Polite Jr., center Kingston Fotualii, linebacker Landon Kalsbeck and backup punter Ethan Gurney.

It will be something to keep an eye on as the year progresses, especially for running back Caleb Francois and wide receiver Jeffery Roberts.

1. DeAndre Carter Deep Reserve

Iowa State offensive line DeAndre Carter (78) drives for the ball during a drill in the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the most intriguing additions on the transfer portal for the Cyclones was offensive lineman DeAndre Carter. He comes to Ames from the Auburn Tigers, following offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

While many people thought he would compete for a starting spot given his pedigree as a recruit and playing with an SEC school, he barely made the depth chart. He is the No. 3 right guard behind starter Trevor Bindel and holdover Austin Barrett.

Given the offensive scheme that Tyler Roehl is planning to use, Carter could have a role with certain packages as an extra blocker. But it looks as if he has work to do to earn significant playing time.